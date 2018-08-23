The New Tax Law Advantage Reveals Tax Strategy for Business Owners and Investors

Capital Advisory Group Inc. has released a free report on the Tax and Jobs Act of 2017 titled The New Tax Law Advantage. To request a copy of the report go to http://www.thenewtaxlawadvantage.com/

ELLISVILLE, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Capital Advisory Group Inc. has released a free report titled: "The New Tax Law Advantage". This report aims to give business owners a summary of the most significant changes impacting them as a result of the Tax and Jobs Act. It also aims to explain that with strategic tax planning business owners can take advantage of the new law to reduce their tax liability and keep more of what they earn.

The report has been made openly available and at no cost by Capital Advisory Group Inc. It's available to the general public, business owners and investors in the St. Louis, MO market and anyone with an interest in The Advantages of the Tax and Jobs Act of 2017.

The report was written with a specific focus on Business Owners and Investors since Jeff Zufall, author of the report, believes "reports by the IRS that 92% of business owners routinely overpay their taxes, so it's critical that given this most comprehensive tax law change in 30 years, now more than ever, they need to take advantage of strategic tax planning.."

When asked about why they released the report at this time, Jeff Zufall, Senior Tax Strategy and Financial Advisor at Capital Advisory Group Inc. said: "My team and I at Capital Advisory Group, Inc. have reviewed all 600 pages of the Tax and Jobs Act of 2017 and we've pulled out the most important elements likely to affect our clients the most. We created this report explaining these changes and how you can immediately start implementing them to save you money and create more cash flow."

Capital Advisory Group Inc. was founded in 1976 and is an expert tax mitigation specialist within the Business Tax Strategy and Planning industry. It is best known for providing tax mitigation and complex tax strategies for high-net-worth individuals and business owners.

Its unique position within its industry gives it the authority to produce such a report on the advantages of the Tax and Jobs Act of 2017. When you employ the services of a qualified tax mitigation strategist like Capital Advisory Group Inc., who keeps up with changes in the tax code and knows how they might apply to you, you can rest easy knowing that you're not paying more than you're legally obligated.

For example, as the report aims to give business owners a summary of the most significant changes impacting them as a result of the Tax and Jobs Act, it gives valuable information to the reader that will ultimately benefit them by helping them understand the areas of the new tax law likely to impact them most, so they can make appropriate adjustments. This insight simply wouldn't be possible, or their advice nearly as effective, without the 42 Years spent in the Business Tax Strategy and Planning world so far.

More information on Capital Advisory Group Inc. can be found at https://capitaladvisorygrp.com/

