The New York February Women's Market Welcomes Panel Series and New Brands to the Show Floor

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY Women's February Market, opening Monday, February 25th through Wednesday, February 27th, is an elevated fashion showcase comprised of four unique shows: COTERIE, SOLE COMMERCE, Fame, and Moda. Held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, the show is the premier destination for the most sought-after contemporary and progressive designers and brands in womenswear and beauty.

This season, COTERIE released the official mobile app “COTERIE Show” to better assist attendees to navigate the show floor, search for brands, stay up-to-date with daily happenings and create an agenda by adding events directly to personal calendars. App users will also be able to view the season’s latest brand look books and directly access the Informa and Coterie Instagrams from mobile devices. The app is available for download on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.



On the first day of the show, COTERIE is hosting a panel series, covering ethical and sustainable fashion, the power of brick and mortar, and the effectiveness of influencers.

Lucie Brigham, Chief of Office at the United Nations Office for Partnerships, will moderate, “The Future of Fashion”, a panel highlighting sustainability and its impact on the industry’s future. The panel, presented by the Conscious Fashion Campaign, welcomes Founder Kerry Bannigan, Céline Semaan, Founder & CEO of Slow Factory and Co-Founder & CEO of The Library Sustainable Fashion Archive, Lauren B. Fay, Founder + CEO of The New Fashion Initiative and Sarah Tam, CMO of Rent the Runway.

“The Power of Brick & Mortar” presented and moderated by Sofia Karvela, Creative Director of Le Board will address the ever-changing landscape of retail and influence of brick-and-mortars. Joining Sofia will be Katie Hunt, Co-Founder of SHOWFIELDS and The Fund, and Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder & CEO of Lively.

COTERIE has also partnered with fashion publication, The Daily Front Row, for “The Daily x COTERIE Fashion Influencer Panel” discussing the relationship between brands and influencers. Influencers Danielle Bernstein (@WeWoreWhat) and Lainy Hedaya (@LainyHedaya), Stylist and Host, William Graper (@William_Graper), NEXT Management’s Digital Brand Strategist, Jennifer Powell, and President of Coterie, Danielle Licata will lead the conversation.

Day two brings COTERIE’s first-ever live photo shoot to inspire attendee on the show floor. Models will be styled by a stylist using FW’19 apparel and accessories pulled directly from the show floor. Fashion creative and photographer, Mani Zarrin, will be shooting the models throughout the day, while images are being edited and posted to the COTERIE Instagram (@Coterie_Show) in real-time.

COTERIE’s neighborhood highlights include:

EDIT | A highly-curated presentation of luxury and contemporary ready-to-wear and accessories for women including Catherine Gee, Enugo, Leo + Lin, Rani Arabella, and Victoria Hayes



| A highly-curated presentation of luxury and contemporary ready-to-wear and accessories for women including Catherine Gee, Enugo, Leo + Lin, Rani Arabella, and Victoria Hayes Footwear@COTERIE | A women’s luxury footwear event that sits within COTERIE including Anaki Paris, Donna Carolina, and Gianni Renzi



| A women’s luxury footwear event that sits within COTERIE including Anaki Paris, Donna Carolina, and Gianni Renzi Beauty@COTERIE | A central marketplace for innovative and indulgent beauty and apothecary brands including Blaq, Edible Beauty, and Vanessa Megan.



| A central marketplace for innovative and indulgent beauty and apothecary brands including Blaq, Edible Beauty, and Vanessa Megan. Vintage@COTERIE | A curated selection of vintage dealers offering one-of-a-kind apparel and accessories collections including Classic Coco Handbags, Morphew, Orlando Vintage, and Upteam Corp.

The women’s footwear and accessory event, SOLE COMMERCE provides footwear brands access to the country’s largest concentration of women’s ready-to-wear retailers. This season, SOLE COMMERCE welcomes Joan Olaf, Vintage Havana, Lucchese, and Vagabond, among others.

FAME, the one-stop shopping destination dedicated to the discovery of young contemporary and trend-driven fashion for women includes Lucca Couture, Numero, The Park Apparel, Cocobleu and more to the tradeshow this season.

This show, MODA will present a concise mix of modern contemporary ready-to-wear collections highlighting Expresso, Tribal, Yest and Royal Roland. This show also stands as the largest showcase of accessory brands on the East Coast featuring FARRA Jewelry, Leyla Gans, Marly Moretti and more.

To learn more about the NY Women’s February Show, and a listing of events please visit: https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens

