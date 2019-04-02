The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee, Somesh Dash, and Eric Liaw to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List

IVP, a premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased to announce that Todd Chaffee, Somesh Dash, and Eric Liaw have been named to The New York Times and CB Insights List of the Top 100 Venture Capitalists. The New York Times worked together with CB Insights, a research firm that tracks the venture capital industry, to create a data-driven ranking based on factors such as investment performance, consistency, and reputation to identify the top 100 venture capitalists in the world. Mr. Chaffee has been selected for the fourth year in a row and is ranked #63 on the current list. He has been a partner with IVP for 19 years. Mr. Dash is ranked #80 and has been with IVP for 11 years. Mr. Liaw is ranked #99 on the list and has been with IVP for eight years. IVP is one of the top performing firms in the venture capital industry with a 38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP is currently investing IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund, and manages $7 billion in committed capital. The firm is committed to its focused strategy of investing in rapidly-growing technology companies and partnering closely with exceptional management teams.

About Todd Chaffee

Mr. Chaffee joined IVP as a Managing Director and General Partner in March 2000. He has been recognized by both Forbes and The New York Times as one of the world’s top venture capitalists. He was selected for the Midas List of Top 10 Founder VCs and has appeared on every Forbes Midas List from 2009 through 2018. He was also selected for The New York Times Top 100 Venture Capitalists for the past four years. Mr. Chaffee has led investments in many high profile companies such as Akamai, ArcSight, Ariba, Business Insider, Coinbase, Compass, ComScore, CyberSource, Digital River, Domo, General Assembly, HomeAway, Inspirato, Kayak, Netflix, Nuance Communications, Omniture, Pandora, Twitter, VeriSign, and Yahoo. Prior to IVP, he was Executive Vice President of Visa and President of Visa Marketplace, Inc. where his responsibilities included overseeing Visa’s Advanced Technology, Strategic Planning, Corporate Development, and Equity Investment divisions. Mr. Chaffee joined Visa as a Senior Vice President and he was promoted two years later becoming the youngest EVP and President in Visa’s history. Mr. Chaffee earned a B.S. with honors from the University of Minnesota Carlson Business School. He also completed the Stanford Graduate Business School Advanced Management Program and the Harvard Business School Venture Capital Program.

About Somesh Dash

Mr. Dash joined IVP in March 2005. He focuses primarily on later-stage investments in Internet, software, wireless, and technology-enabled services companies. Somesh actively participated in IVP's investments in Akamai, Amplitude, AppDynamics, Brex, Business Insider, Care.com, Discord, Dropbox, Expanse, FleetMatics, Humu, Lime, Netflix, Pindrop, Pure Storage, Qubole, Rubrik, Tanium, Thrive Global, Uber, and Walker & Company. Prior to joining IVP, Somesh was an Analyst in the Corporate Finance Division of Credit Suisse's Technology Investment Banking Group. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Somesh worked for Luxmi Capital and for the Corporate Development Division of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) in Mumbai, India. Somesh earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

About Eric Liaw

Mr. Liaw joined IVP in March 2011. He is focused primarily on later-stage investments in high growth companies across a variety of sectors, including enterprise software, Internet, and mobile. Eric was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors in 2018. Eric serves as a Board Director or Observer for IVP portfolio companies AdRoll, App Annie, Deputy, Glossier, The Honest Company, IEX, Lulus, MasterClass, The Players' Tribune, and ZipRecruiter and led IVP's investments in Datadog, GitHub, Klarna, and UiPath. He previously served as a Board Director or Observer for Dropcam, MINDBODY, OnDeck, RetailMeNot, Supercell, and Wikia. Prior to joining IVP, Eric was with Technology Crossover Ventures. Earlier in his career, Eric was a member of Morgan Stanley's Technology Investment Banking Group. Eric also held technical and marketing positions with Trend Micro and Canon Software Publishing. Eric holds a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Computer Science and an M.S. in Management Science and Engineering, both from Stanford University.

About IVP

With $7 billion of committed capital, IVP is one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United States. Founded in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies with 108 IPOs. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a 38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments, industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as AppDynamics (CSCO), Casper, Coinbase, Compass, CrowdStrike, Datalogix (ORCL), Dropbox (DBX), Fleetmatics (VZ), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp, HomeAway (EXPE), The Honest Company, Kayak (PCLN), Klarna, LegalZoom, Marketo (MKTO), Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Personal Capital, Pure Storage (PSTG), Rubrik, Slack, Snap (SNAP), SoFi, Supercell (SFTBF), Tanium, TransferWise, Twitter (TWTR), UiPath, Yext (YEXT), ZenDesk (ZEN), ZipRecruiter, and Zynga (ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005995/en/