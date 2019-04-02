The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee, Somesh Dash, and Eric Liaw to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List

IVP,
a premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased
to announce that Todd
Chaffee, Somesh
Dash, and Eric
Liaw have been named to The New York Times and CB Insights List
of the Top 100 Venture Capitalists. The New York Times worked together
with CB Insights, a research firm that tracks the venture capital
industry, to create a data-driven ranking based on factors such as
investment performance, consistency, and reputation to identify the top
100 venture capitalists in the world. Mr. Chaffee has been selected for
the fourth year in a row and is ranked #63 on the current list. He has
been a partner with IVP for 19 years. Mr. Dash is ranked #80 and has
been with IVP for 11 years. Mr. Liaw is ranked #99 on the list and has
been with IVP for eight years. IVP is one of the top performing firms in
the venture capital industry with a 38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP is
currently investing IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion later-stage venture capital
and growth equity fund, and manages $7 billion in committed capital. The
firm is committed to its focused strategy of investing in
rapidly-growing technology companies and partnering closely with
exceptional management teams.
About Todd Chaffee
Mr. Chaffee joined IVP as a Managing Director and General Partner in
March 2000. He has been recognized by both Forbes and The New York Times
as one of the world’s top venture capitalists. He was selected for the
Midas List of Top 10 Founder VCs and has appeared on every Forbes Midas
List from 2009 through 2018. He was also selected for The New York Times
Top 100 Venture Capitalists for the past four years. Mr. Chaffee has led
investments in many high profile companies such as Akamai, ArcSight,
Ariba, Business Insider, Coinbase, Compass, ComScore, CyberSource,
Digital River, Domo, General Assembly, HomeAway, Inspirato, Kayak,
Netflix, Nuance Communications, Omniture, Pandora, Twitter, VeriSign,
and Yahoo. Prior to IVP, he was Executive Vice President of Visa and
President of Visa Marketplace, Inc. where his responsibilities included
overseeing Visa’s Advanced Technology, Strategic Planning, Corporate
Development, and Equity Investment divisions. Mr. Chaffee joined Visa as
a Senior Vice President and he was promoted two years later becoming the
youngest EVP and President in Visa’s history. Mr. Chaffee earned a B.S.
with honors from the University of Minnesota Carlson Business School. He
also completed the Stanford Graduate Business School Advanced Management
Program and the Harvard Business School Venture Capital Program.
About Somesh Dash
Mr. Dash joined IVP in March 2005. He focuses primarily on later-stage
investments in Internet, software, wireless, and technology-enabled
services companies. Somesh actively participated in IVP's investments in
Akamai, Amplitude, AppDynamics, Brex, Business Insider, Care.com,
Discord, Dropbox, Expanse, FleetMatics, Humu, Lime, Netflix, Pindrop,
Pure Storage, Qubole, Rubrik, Tanium, Thrive Global, Uber, and Walker &
Company. Prior to joining IVP, Somesh was an Analyst in the Corporate
Finance Division of Credit Suisse's Technology Investment Banking Group.
Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Somesh worked for Luxmi Capital and for
the Corporate Development Division of Sony Entertainment Television
(SET) in Mumbai, India. Somesh earned a B.S. in Business Administration
from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at
Berkeley and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.
About Eric Liaw
Mr. Liaw joined IVP in March 2011. He is focused primarily on
later-stage investments in high growth companies across a variety of
sectors, including enterprise software, Internet, and mobile. Eric was
recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors
in 2018. Eric serves as a Board Director or Observer for IVP portfolio
companies AdRoll, App Annie, Deputy, Glossier, The Honest Company, IEX,
Lulus, MasterClass, The Players' Tribune, and ZipRecruiter and led IVP's
investments in Datadog, GitHub, Klarna, and UiPath. He previously served
as a Board Director or Observer for Dropcam, MINDBODY, OnDeck,
RetailMeNot, Supercell, and Wikia. Prior to joining IVP, Eric was with
Technology Crossover Ventures. Earlier in his career, Eric was a member
of Morgan Stanley's Technology Investment Banking Group. Eric also held
technical and marketing positions with Trend Micro and Canon Software
Publishing. Eric holds a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Computer
Science and an M.S. in Management Science and Engineering, both from
Stanford University.
About IVP
With $7 billion of committed capital, IVP is one of the premier
later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United
States. Founded in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies with 108
IPOs. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a
38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments,
industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public
market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as
AppDynamics (CSCO), Casper, Coinbase, Compass, CrowdStrike, Datalogix
(ORCL), Dropbox (DBX), Fleetmatics (VZ), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier,
Grammarly, HashiCorp, HomeAway (EXPE), The Honest Company, Kayak (PCLN),
Klarna, LegalZoom, Marketo (MKTO), Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM),
Netflix (NFLX), Personal Capital, Pure Storage (PSTG), Rubrik, Slack,
Snap (SNAP), SoFi, Supercell (SFTBF), Tanium, TransferWise, Twitter
(TWTR), UiPath, Yext (YEXT), ZenDesk (ZEN), ZipRecruiter, and Zynga
(ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com
