The North American Real Estate Fund is Now WBENC Certified

The North American Real Estate (NARE) Fund is proud to announce that it has received the National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This uniquely positions the NARE Fund as a WBENC certified Women’s owned Private Equity Fund.

The WBENC Certification is the most recognized and most important certification of its kind. WBENC ensures that an in-depth business review and inspection will confirm that the business is owned, operated and controlled by at least 51% women. This certification also benefits women-owned and certified businesses by providing them with a proven professional services partner holding a certification that is widely accepted and approved by almost all major corporations and government entities.

Dansi Kurban, the CEO of North American Real Estate Fund, said, “We’re excited to be a part of the WBENC as a certified member and also one of the very few private equity firms focused on commercial real estate.”

For more information about The North American Real Estate Fund visit: www.narefund.com

About NARE Fund

Since 1994 we’ve continued to successfully acquire, develop, construct and manage specialty real estate projects including commercial office buildings, hospitality facilities, multi-use retail centers, housing subdivisions, industrial developments, gas stations, hospitals, churches, and schools.

We have completed over 97 successful projects to date in all phases of residential and commercial development, brokerage, and management. All our projects have been executed with an estimated value of at least $300M.

Being in real estate for over 20 years, we’ve been intricately tied to the community along with opportunities that are hidden from direct access to the public—all of which make a top choice for investment. We help investors access off-market commercial real estate opportunities not available to the public. Currently we’re focused on Plano, Texas - a city that is ideal and growth focused.

Projects include the Plano Convention Center Hotel, with the Radisson hotel flag being the selected hospitality partner. As well, we are developing the Trinity Groves hotel with Marriott Autograph Collection as the hospitality partner in this highly coveted location of Trinity Groves just west of Downtown Dallas and over the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005108/en/