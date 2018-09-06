The North American Real Estate Fund is Now WBENC Certified

The North American Real Estate (NARE) Fund is proud to announce that it
has received the National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification from
the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This uniquely
positions the NARE Fund as a WBENC certified Women’s owned Private
Equity Fund.
The WBENC Certification is the most recognized and most important
certification of its kind. WBENC ensures that an in-depth business
review and inspection will confirm that the business is owned, operated
and controlled by at least 51% women. This certification also benefits women-owned
and certified businesses by providing them with a proven
professional services partner holding a certification that is widely
accepted and approved by almost all major corporations and government
entities.
Dansi Kurban, the CEO of North American Real Estate Fund, said, “We’re
excited to be a part of the WBENC as a certified member and also one of
the very few private equity firms focused on commercial real
estate.”
For more information about The North American Real Estate Fund visit: www.narefund.com
About NARE Fund
Since 1994 we’ve continued to successfully acquire, develop, construct
and manage specialty real estate projects including commercial office
buildings, hospitality facilities, multi-use retail centers, housing
subdivisions, industrial developments, gas stations, hospitals,
churches, and schools.
We have completed over 97 successful projects to date in all phases of
residential and commercial development, brokerage, and management. All
our projects have been executed with an estimated value of at least
$300M.
Being in real estate for over 20 years, we’ve been intricately tied to
the community along with opportunities that are hidden from direct
access to the public—all of which make a top choice for investment. We
help investors access off-market commercial real estate opportunities
not available to the public. Currently we’re focused on Plano, Texas - a
city that is ideal and growth focused.
Projects include the Plano Convention Center Hotel, with the Radisson
hotel flag being the selected hospitality partner. As well, we are
developing the Trinity Groves hotel with Marriott Autograph Collection
as the hospitality partner in this highly coveted location of Trinity
Groves just west of Downtown Dallas and over the Margaret Hunt Hill
Bridge.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005108/en/