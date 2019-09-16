Log in
The Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group's (NEREG) Sixth Annual Conference on Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizures (PNES) on October 19, 2019

09/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychogenic Non-epileptic Seizures (PNES), also known as dissociative seizures is a psychological disorder that can have devastating effects on those who develop it. Patients with this disorder experience seizures that look very much like epileptic seizures, however, these are not produced by electrical anomalies in the brain but rather by emotional triggers and a history of psychological trauma. It is estimated that the numbers of persons suffering PNES may be greater than those affected by multiple sclerosis but the disorder is surprisingly unknown to most.  

Lorna Myers, Ph.D.

Dr. Lorna Myers, Director of the Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group's Psychogenic Non-epileptic Seizures Diagnostic and Treatment Program and clinical psychologist, commented: "PNES is a serious psychological disorder that can take up to 7 years to correctly diagnose and which remains terribly undertreated. This year we are proud to offer our sixth educational program on PNES in New York City.  Our goal is to bring the condition out of the shadows educating doctors, patients, caregivers and the general public. We have been steadily working on this through the publication of my book "Psychogenic non-epileptic Seizures: A Guide," a monthly blog (http://blog.nonepilepticseizures.com/), a website (www.nonepilepticseizures.com),  and this all-day educational program.

This educational program is meant for patients, loved ones and health professionals alike. It is free of charge. Clinicians can earn up to 5 continuing education credits. Specialists who work with PNES including clinical psychologists and neuropsychiatrists will be speaking on new advances in diagnosis and treatment of PNES.

The conference is taking place on October 19 from 8:30-3PM at the Roger Smith Hotel, 501 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York, 10017.  To register: https://www.epilepsygroup.com/register_events_3.php?idseccion=6&idnews=119&page=1 or call 201-655-3873 and ask to speak with Sonya.

Launched in 1998, NEREG is a multi-site practice in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut that offers unique services and comprehensive care to children and adults with epilepsy. NEREG provides state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures, 24/7 patient service, highly skilled and experienced practitioners, and exceptional specialty programs designed to cover a broad range of health care needs in each epilepsy and seizure patient. NEREG consists of seventeen board-certified epilepsy specialists with fellowship training in adult and childhood epilepsy, as well as many other highly skilled health care providers including pediatric/adult neurosurgeons, clinical psychologists, neuropsychologists, epilepsy nurse practitioners, and a specially trained nutritionist.

Media Contact: 

Sonya Capers
201-655-3873
221114@email4pr.com 

 

Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-northeast-regional-epilepsy-groups-nereg-sixth-annual-conference-on-psychogenic-non-epileptic-seizures-pnes-on-october-19-2019-300918155.html

SOURCE Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group


© PRNewswire 2019
