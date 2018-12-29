Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Number of ICOBox's Clients Quadrupled in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 02:40am CET

George Town, Cayman Islands, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Q3 and Q4 2018 ICOBox helped 15 projects collect more than $45 million via their ICOs. Some of these token sales are still ongoing, so this number is expected to go up.

0_medium_icoboxlogo.png


ICOBox is currently working with companies from all over the world, including the United States, Great Britain, Japan, Germany, Russia, Brazil, Netherlands, India, and even such exotic countries as Namibia. All these projects are conducting their private token sales or are getting ready to launch their ICOs, STOs[1] or CTOs[2].

"Despite the crisis in the crypto market, compared to 2017 the number of our clients quadrupled: in 2018 we served over 60 companies," says Dima Zaitsev, ICOBox's Head of International PR and Business Analytics. "This number includes both the projects we helped conduct their initial coin offerings and those for whom we developed their tokenomics or White Papers. Over the past year we helped our clients collect $270 million, and we expect that this year this number will be 2.5 higher. We are also noticing a sharp increase in the number of companies gearing up to conduct their STOs. It is clear that in 2019 investors will mostly be focused on the security token market, because this approach meets the regulatory requirements, allows to launch new business models, opens access to traditional capital, and enables market players to work with a whole range of new assets which have been unavailable until now."

ICOBox was founded in 2017. In just a little over a year the company evolved from an unknown startup to the world's largest service provider for blockchain companies seeking to conduct their ICOs. Over its lifetime, the company helped 100 projects enter the market and collect about $670 million via their ICOs. Among these are such well known projects as INS, Universa, Play2Live, Crypterium, Celsius, Patron, Storiqa, Paragon, Tokenstars, CrowdGenie, SocialMedia.Market, Native Video Box, etc.

At present, ICOBox is focused on becoming the leader in the emerging and promising STO and CTO markets.

[1] Security Token Offering – initial offering of tokenized securities

[2] Composite Token Offering – initial offering of composite tokens combining the qualities of both utility and security tokens

Dima Zaitsev
ICOBox
415-481-8528
dima@icobox.io

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14aNAKODA : ED files complaint against Nakoda Ltd Director in bank fraud case
AQ
04:02aTESLA : Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday
AQ
03:55aShareable Electric Skateboard SPECTRA X to Launch at CES 2019 on Simulated Roadway
PR
03:41aGlobal High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2018-2022 | 18% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
03:30aALPHINAT : Announces a Loss of $347,138 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2018
AQ
02:52aTOTAL NIG : Fetes Children at End of Year Party
AQ
02:52aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Reveals World's First Smart Fingerprint Technology to Vehicles
AQ
02:52aOMNICOM : Celebrates Decade
AQ
02:52aAFCON 2019 : Another own goal by caf
AQ
02:46aWhy 2018 was a watershed year for Africa economic integration
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL NIG PLC : TOTAL NIG : Fetes Children at End of Year Party
2MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION : MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES : Braingrid Limited Announces Completion of Reve..
3Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against NVIDIA Corporation and Certain Officers &..
4ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Is China buying U.S. soy? Washington shutdown keeps ..
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : ­­Avino Announces US ATM Offering of Up to US$8.0 ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.