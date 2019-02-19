The O-RAN Alliance Announces New Open Fronthaul Specification, Demos and Industry Event at Mobile World Congress 2019

The O-RAN Alliance announced today that it will be releasing the first
O-RAN standard Open Fronthaul Specifications comprised of control, user,
synchronization and management plane protocols.
Sachin Katti, Stanford University Professor and O-RAN TSC co-chair said,
“we are excited to release the first O-RAN Open Fronthaul Specification.
O-RAN has leveraged significant specification work done in xRAN and will
accelerate interoperability testing and product commercialization.
Further, the O-RAN fronthaul workgroup has also started discussions on
potential new study items to pursue for 2019.”
An O-RAN industry event will kick off the MWC activities on Monday
February 25th at 6:00pm, hosted by Deutsche Telekom on its
stage in Hall 3. Following this event, O-RAN Alliance members will
showcase six strategic proof-of-concepts across various member booths
covering four key themes: intelligent RAN control, Open Interfaces,
virtualization and white box.
Chih-Lin I, China Mobile Chief Scientist and O-RAN TSC co-chair said,
“Building on the ICDT convergence momentum accelerated by the O-RAN
leadership, and the foundation of the long-term C-RAN Alliance
partnership, we are excited to showcase several proof-of-concepts
demonstrating the progress toward a more open and intelligent RAN.”
The first demo, "O-RAN aligned implementation of Radio Intelligent
Controller (RIC) Load Balancing" showcases predictive load balancing
using Smart Radio Fingerprint technology that provides opportunities to
interoperability using O-RAN architecture interfaces and established
industry elements. The solution enables the accurate redirection of UE
attachment, optimized load balancing, and improved user experience. This
demo is being sponsored and hosted by China Mobile and ZTE at their
respective booths.
The second demo, “AI empowered User Quality of Experience (QoE),”
showcases predictive user QoE enabled by machine learning micro services
chained together, to autonomously recognize traffic types in real-time,
predict quality and provide closed-loop network controls resulting in a
consistent, high-quality 5G user experience. This demo is being
sponsored by China Mobile and Nokia; and hosted in the China Mobile
booth.
The third demo, “Open Fronthaul Interface,” showcases the use of O-RAN’s
Open Front Haul specification with a variety of vendors to achieve
interoperability between the O-DU and O-RU enabled by a fully specified
control, user, synchronization and management plane protocols. This demo
is being sponsored by Verizon, NTT DOCOMO, KT Corporation, SK telecom,
Fujitsu, HFR, Intel, Keysight, Mavenir, NEC and SOLiD; and hosted by NTT
DOCOMO, KT Corporation, Keysight, Mavenir and NEC at their respective
booths.
The fourth demo, “Virtualized O-CU on Akraino edge cloud orchestrated by
ONAP,” showcases the integration of virtualized CU with a community
supported Akraino edge stack blueprint packaged into a “cloud appliance”
enabling the flexibility of virtualization and cloud, while retaining
the simplicity and low cost of an appliance. This demo is being
sponsored by AT&T and Nokia; and hosted in the Nokia booth.
The fifth demo, “Programmable mmWave White-Box Radio Unit,” showcases a
mmWave smart O-RU transmitting a 5G NR signal with 100MHz bandwidth
using a 5G open RAN test platform and a 28 GHz O-RU whitebox with a
beamformed active antenna system to two UEs test emulators. This demo is
being sponsored by AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Aerospace, Xilinx and Keysight;
and hosted in the Xilinx booth.
The sixth and final set of demos, “Open hardware reference design for
sub 6GHz indoor coverage,” showcase two live demos of white-box and
general-purpose hardware supporting sub 6GHz indoor coverage deployment
scenarios for both 4G and 5G. The first demo is being sponsored by China
Mobile, Lenovo, Baicells; and hosted at Lenovo booth. The second demo is
being sponsored by China Telecom, Intel, H3C; and hosted in the Intel
booth.
In a true demonstration of the momentum behind the global O-RAN Alliance
effort over 150 members from nearly 80 different companies will be
hosted by Telefonica in Madrid this week for a 4-day work summit to help
accelerate the delivery of new specifications expected to be delivered
in the first half of 2019.
The O-RAN Alliance event will feature speakers Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP
Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom, Andre Fuestch,
President AT&T Labs / Chief Technology Officer and a panel discussion
with Sachin Katti, Chih-Lin I and technical experts from Nokia and Intel
moderated by Gabriel Brown, Analyst for Heavy Reading.
For more information about the MWC demos and their locations link to https://o-ran.net
on your mobile device.
About O-RAN Alliance
The O-RAN Alliance is a world-wide, carrier-led effort to drive new
levels of openness in the radio access network of next generation
wireless systems. Future RANs will be built on a foundation of
virtualized network elements, white-box hardware and standardized
interfaces that fully embrace O-RAN’s core principles of intelligence
and openness. An ecosystem of innovative new products is already
emerging that will form the underpinnings of the multi-vendor,
interoperable, autonomous RAN, envisioned by many in the past, but only
now enabled by the global industry-wide vision, commitment and
leadership of O-RAN Alliance members and contributors.
More information about O-RAN can be found at www.o-ran.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005248/en/