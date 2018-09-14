The Oasis, a Spectacular New Resort-Inspired Amenity, is Now Open at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The master-planned community of Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta has opened its newest resort-inspired amenity—The Oasis. This highly anticipated recreation area spans over three acres and has quickly become one of Spencer’s Crossings’ most in-demand destinations. Residents are taking advantage of all the amazing year-round features, including two sparkling pools; comfortable poolside seating for sun-filled lounging; spacious lawn areas for picnics or playtime; cozy firepits; BBQs for cookouts; ample shade structures; and terraced seating.



In addition to The Oasis, homeowners can enjoy the community’s other outstanding recreational offerings at The Club, the 14-acre Heroes Park and the 11.5-acre Sports Park. Miles of paseos and regional trails also wind throughout Spencer’s Crossing, providing even more outdoor activity with family and friends.

“The Oasis at Spencer’s Crossing is such a beautifully planned amenity and it’s gratifying to see our residents already enjoying it so much,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Aside from offering wonderful new-home neighborhoods, lifestyle is the centerpiece of the Spencer’s Crossing story. So, we make sure every recreational feature is thoughtfully created to inspire fun, connection, and excitement every day.”

Those interested in coming home to Spencer’s Crossing are encouraged to tour the model homes at seven gorgeous new-home neighborhoods, and experience the magic of this welcoming community. For immediate details, go to www.SpencersCrossing.com now.

Spencer’s Crossing is currently selling single-family homes at seven beautiful neighborhood collections: Santolina by KB Home, Agave by Brookfield Residential, Braeburn by Pardee Homes, Juniper by Brookfield Residential, Tamarack by Pardee Homes, Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes, and Laurel by Woodside Homes. Floorplans span from approximately 2,010 to approximately 4,002 square feet with prices ranging from the low $400,000s to the mid $500,000s.

Set in a prime Murrieta location, residents have every convenience nearby, including great shopping, premier dining, golf courses, entertainment and much more. The charming town of Temecula is also within a close distance of home and has lovely vineyards, annual festivals, and other inviting attractions.



School-aged residents have access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.



Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and resort-style amenities that include Heroes Park, as well as a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground. The 11.5-acre Sports Park is another coveted community feature with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand. The Oasis, an exciting new pool amenity, is also now open.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn left on Winchester Road (Highway 79), left again on Max Gillis and right on Leon Road into the community. From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Bundy Canyon and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn right on Leon Road into the community.

For more information on the Spencer’s Crossing neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com.

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

