The Oleochemicals Market in Brazil & Mexico - Forecast to 2025: Emerging Applications of Oleochemicals are Expected to Create Substantial Growth Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brazil
and Mexico Oleochemicals Market by Type and Application, Animal Feed,
and Others) - Brazil and Mexico Opportunity Analysis and Industry
Forecast, 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Brazil's oleochemical industry, which includes fats and other materials
that are made from plants and animals, has been reported to grow
significantly. Fatty acids, alcohol, and several oleaginous raw
materials of plant and animal origin, such as glycerin, soy, and beef
tallow, possess high growth potential in the Brazil oleochemicals market.
The local cultivation of castor oil plants has been expanding
significantly in the state of Bahia. Brazil's oleochemicals market is
expected to grow at a considerable rate in the near future, owing to
increase in investments in irrigation, genetic improvements to increase
crop productivity, and mechanization of production.
On the other hand, increase in contribution of major key players, such
as BASF in Mexico, has been boosting the growth of the Mexican
oleochemicals market. In 2018, BASF Mexicana completed its previously
announced sale of a portion of its oleochemical surfactants business to
Stepan CDMX in Mexico.
Increase in demand for biodegradable products and sustainable solutions
and favorable regulations towards the use of eco-friendly products drive
the growth of the Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market.
Furthermore, oleochemicals are used in a wide range of applications, and
several emerging applications of oleochemicals have been replacing
petroleum-based products, which are expected to create substantial
growth opportunity for the Brazilian and Mexican players.
However, volatile prices of important oils and fats are expected to
restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, by Type
Chapter 5: Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, by Application
Chapter 6: Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, by Country
-
BRAIDO
-
Baerlocher GmbH (Baerlocher do Brasil)
-
CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Peter Cremer do Brasil Ltd)
-
Emery Oleochemicals
-
Godrej
-
IOI Group
-
MATERIA HNOS S.A.C.I.F
-
Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd
-
QUIMIC (AQIA Qumica Industrial Ltda)
-
Wilmar International Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lg6njz/the_oleochemicals?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005263/en/