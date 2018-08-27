Log in
The Oleochemicals Market in Brazil & Mexico - Forecast to 2025: Emerging Applications of Oleochemicals are Expected to Create Substantial Growth Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 12:55pm CEST

The "Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market by Type and Application, Animal Feed, and Others) - Brazil and Mexico Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's oleochemical industry, which includes fats and other materials that are made from plants and animals, has been reported to grow significantly. Fatty acids, alcohol, and several oleaginous raw materials of plant and animal origin, such as glycerin, soy, and beef tallow, possess high growth potential in the Brazil oleochemicals market.

The local cultivation of castor oil plants has been expanding significantly in the state of Bahia. Brazil's oleochemicals market is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the near future, owing to increase in investments in irrigation, genetic improvements to increase crop productivity, and mechanization of production.

On the other hand, increase in contribution of major key players, such as BASF in Mexico, has been boosting the growth of the Mexican oleochemicals market. In 2018, BASF Mexicana completed its previously announced sale of a portion of its oleochemical surfactants business to Stepan CDMX in Mexico.

Increase in demand for biodegradable products and sustainable solutions and favorable regulations towards the use of eco-friendly products drive the growth of the Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market.

Furthermore, oleochemicals are used in a wide range of applications, and several emerging applications of oleochemicals have been replacing petroleum-based products, which are expected to create substantial growth opportunity for the Brazilian and Mexican players.

However, volatile prices of important oils and fats are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, by Type

Chapter 5: Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, by Country

  • BRAIDO
  • Baerlocher GmbH (Baerlocher do Brasil)
  • CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Peter Cremer do Brasil Ltd)
  • Emery Oleochemicals
  • Godrej
  • IOI Group
  • MATERIA HNOS S.A.C.I.F
  • Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd
  • QUIMIC (AQIA Qumica Industrial Ltda)
  • Wilmar International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lg6njz/the_oleochemicals?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
