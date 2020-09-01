The Omnivore's Dilemma in 2020: What have we learned from COVID?

09/01/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

FOOD SYSTEM CHALLENGES EXPOSED THROUGH COVID. TOP THOUGHT LEADERS ANALYZE THE COST AND OPPORTUNITY OF RESILIENT AGRICULTURE SYSTEMS FOR THE FUTURE.

- Celebrated Author and Activist Michael Pollan to Discuss Resilient Agriculture Systems as part of Niman Ranch Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration Lecture Series.

- Pollan to be joined in conversation by Dawn Sherman, CEO of Native American Natural Foods; Paul Willis, Niman Ranch’s founding hog farmer; and Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank.