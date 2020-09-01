Log in
The Omnivore's Dilemma in 2020: What have we learned from COVID?

09/01/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

FOOD SYSTEM CHALLENGES EXPOSED THROUGH COVID. TOP THOUGHT LEADERS ANALYZE THE COST AND OPPORTUNITY OF RESILIENT AGRICULTURE SYSTEMS FOR THE FUTURE.

- Celebrated Author and Activist Michael Pollan to Discuss Resilient Agriculture Systems as part of Niman Ranch Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration Lecture Series.

- Pollan to be joined in conversation by Dawn Sherman, CEO of Native American Natural Foods; Paul Willis, Niman Ranch’s founding hog farmer; and Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank.

Niman Ranch:

Celebrated author Michael Pollan will be discussing how we can build a more resilient food and farming system, as part of Niman Ranch's Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration lecture series. (Photo: Business Wire)

Celebrated author Michael Pollan will be discussing how we can build a more resilient food and farming system, as part of Niman Ranch's Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration lecture series. (Photo: Business Wire)

WHAT:
 

-

Free live-streamed virtual panel examining how we can achieve a more balanced and resilient food system that is better for our health, communities, animals, food and agriculture sector workers.

 

For more information and to register, please visit: https://home.nimanranch.com/resilience-vs-efficiency

   

 

WHO:
 

Danielle Nierenberg - Co-Founder and President of Food Tank, a non-profit organization focused on highlighting stories of hope and success in the food system.

 

Michael Pollan - Writer, teacher and activist best-known for his 2006 book The Omnivore’s Dilemma, a groundbreaking exploration on sustainable food and agriculture.

 

Dawn Sherman - CEO of Native-owned and run Native American Natural Foods, the creator of the popular Tanka Bar. She is a founding member of Tanka Resilient Agriculture Coop, a collective dedicated to returning bison to lands, and improving the lives and economies of Native Communities.

 

Paul Willis - 5th generation family farmer and founder of the Niman Ranch Pork Company. Paul has grown Niman Ranch from one family farmer to a community of more than 750 today, all sharing a commitment to raising their livestock humanely and sustainably.

   

 

WHEN:
 

Tuesday September 8, 2020. Noon CT / 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

   

 

WHERE:
  -

Live streamed on Niman Ranch’s Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration event website.

   

 

WHY:
  -

This panel is a flagship event for NIman Ranch’s 22nd Annual Hog Farmer Celebration.

  -

Since 1991, Niman Ranch has held an annual celebration of its hog farmer community, honoring their hard work and partnership. What started as a small dinner among farmers and friends has grown over the years to a larger event in Des Moines, Iowa spanning several days and featuring educational panel discussions, farm tours, farmer awards, scholarship announcements and an unforgettable multi-course meal prepared by some of the country’s most celebrated chefs.

  -

This year for the first time in the event’s history, Niman Ranch is opening the barn doors and inviting the general public to participate in these special events, virtually.

 


