The Oneida Group : Sells Foodservice Business to Crown Brands

The Oneida Group, a global leader in tabletop and kitchen solutions,
announced it has sold the majority of its foodservice business, which
markets flatware, dinnerware and barware, to Crown Brands, a leading
distributor of commercial grade smallware, bakeware, cookware,
beverageware, and other products to the foodservice industry. The
transaction was executed following a comprehensive sales process and
closed on January 28, 2019. Terms were not disclosed.
The Oneida Group will continue to sell Anchor Hocking glassware to the
foodservice industry and will increase sales support in this channel.
The company, which is in the process of moving distribution from
Savannah, GA back to Lancaster, OH, also plans to expand plant
production capacity to better service and support growth.
The transaction follows The Oneida Group’s recent announcement that the
flagship Oneida retail flatware business would return to the company,
ending a licensing arrangement that existed since 2009. The company also
plans to expand its specialty glass sales to meet growing demand in the
wine and spirits industry.
“With our overall financial position continuing to strengthen, we have
been exploring strategic initiatives to improve operations and position
the company for future growth and success,” said Mark Eichhorn, Chief
Executive Officer of The Oneida Group. “This transaction presented a
tremendous opportunity for both The Oneida Group and Crown to play to
our respective market strengths – enabling The Oneida Group to heighten
our focus on re-igniting our retail flatware and glassware business and
grow our specialty business-to-business glassware division, while
allowing Crown to expand its already robust, industry-leading
foodservice product offerings.”
“The brands and product categories associated with this acquisition
align with our long-term strategic plan to offer the highest quality,
most comprehensive product portfolio to satisfy operator needs in the
front of the house, kitchen/food preparation areas and the back of the
house from a single source,” said Tony Battaglia, Chief Executive
Officer of Crown Brands, LLC.
Since being named CEO in October of 2018, Eichhorn has accelerated
efforts to increase production capacity and drive new product
innovation, development and marketing and heightening the company’s
focus on customer service. The company also recently announced the
appointment of Bert Filice as President and Chief Sales Officer, Mike
Hanson as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Mark Cymanski as
Vice President of Procurement. All three senior executives have prior
experience with the company.
About The Oneida Group
Driven by devotion to design, The Oneida Group is recognized for
providing quality tabletop and kitchen solutions through its consumer,
foodservice, and specialty channels. The company’s global platform
allows it to market and distribute internationally its total portfolio
of products including glass bakeware, beverageware, serveware,
storageware, flatware, dinnerware, premium spirit bottles, candle and
floral glass containers, and other kitchen products, all under a broad
collection of widely-recognized brands, including Oneida, Anchor Hocking
and Fire-King. Anchor Hocking, LLC is a subsidiary of The Oneida Group.
Additional information can be found at www.theoneidagroup.com,
www.anchorhocking.com,
www.anchorhockingbottles.com,
and www.oneida.com.
About Crown Brands
A leading provider of best in class products and service to the
foodservice marketplace, Crown Brands LLC was founded in 2014 and has
expanded through the acquisition and alignment of several highly
regarded manufacturers in the commercial food service industry: Focus
Foodservice, Update International, Johnson-Rose (US / Canada) and
Co-Rect Products. In October of 2018, the company further grew with the
acquisition of Tomlinson Industries, a manufacturer of faucets and
fittings for beverage and liquid dispensing.
