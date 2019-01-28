Log in
The Oneida Group : Sells Foodservice Business to Crown Brands

01/28/2019

Sale to Foodservice Industry Leader Enables Company to Hone Focus on Retail and Specialty Divisions and Make Additional Growth-Oriented Investments in Operations

The Oneida Group, a global leader in tabletop and kitchen solutions, announced it has sold the majority of its foodservice business, which markets flatware, dinnerware and barware, to Crown Brands, a leading distributor of commercial grade smallware, bakeware, cookware, beverageware, and other products to the foodservice industry. The transaction was executed following a comprehensive sales process and closed on January 28, 2019. Terms were not disclosed.

The Oneida Group will continue to sell Anchor Hocking glassware to the foodservice industry and will increase sales support in this channel. The company, which is in the process of moving distribution from Savannah, GA back to Lancaster, OH, also plans to expand plant production capacity to better service and support growth.

The transaction follows The Oneida Group’s recent announcement that the flagship Oneida retail flatware business would return to the company, ending a licensing arrangement that existed since 2009. The company also plans to expand its specialty glass sales to meet growing demand in the wine and spirits industry.

“With our overall financial position continuing to strengthen, we have been exploring strategic initiatives to improve operations and position the company for future growth and success,” said Mark Eichhorn, Chief Executive Officer of The Oneida Group. “This transaction presented a tremendous opportunity for both The Oneida Group and Crown to play to our respective market strengths – enabling The Oneida Group to heighten our focus on re-igniting our retail flatware and glassware business and grow our specialty business-to-business glassware division, while allowing Crown to expand its already robust, industry-leading foodservice product offerings.”

“The brands and product categories associated with this acquisition align with our long-term strategic plan to offer the highest quality, most comprehensive product portfolio to satisfy operator needs in the front of the house, kitchen/food preparation areas and the back of the house from a single source,” said Tony Battaglia, Chief Executive Officer of Crown Brands, LLC.

Since being named CEO in October of 2018, Eichhorn has accelerated efforts to increase production capacity and drive new product innovation, development and marketing and heightening the company’s focus on customer service. The company also recently announced the appointment of Bert Filice as President and Chief Sales Officer, Mike Hanson as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Mark Cymanski as Vice President of Procurement. All three senior executives have prior experience with the company.

About The Oneida Group

Driven by devotion to design, The Oneida Group is recognized for providing quality tabletop and kitchen solutions through its consumer, foodservice, and specialty channels. The company’s global platform allows it to market and distribute internationally its total portfolio of products including glass bakeware, beverageware, serveware, storageware, flatware, dinnerware, premium spirit bottles, candle and floral glass containers, and other kitchen products, all under a broad collection of widely-recognized brands, including Oneida, Anchor Hocking and Fire-King. Anchor Hocking, LLC is a subsidiary of The Oneida Group. Additional information can be found at www.theoneidagroup.com, www.anchorhocking.com, www.anchorhockingbottles.com, and www.oneida.com.

About Crown Brands

A leading provider of best in class products and service to the foodservice marketplace, Crown Brands LLC was founded in 2014 and has expanded through the acquisition and alignment of several highly regarded manufacturers in the commercial food service industry: Focus Foodservice, Update International, Johnson-Rose (US / Canada) and Co-Rect Products. In October of 2018, the company further grew with the acquisition of Tomlinson Industries, a manufacturer of faucets and fittings for beverage and liquid dispensing.


© Business Wire 2019
