The Opioid Center of Support : Announces Free Online Support Center for Caregivers Fighting the Largest Drug Epidemic in U.S. History

The
Opioid Center of Support, a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated
to fighting the opioid crisis, today launched a free online resource to
help the 14.2 million people in the U.S. coping with opioid misuse.[1]
Developed with leading medical experts on substance misuse and
addiction, the Opioid Center of Support’s platform organizes the most
trusted resources on opioid misuse in one place online, for the first
time.
Coinciding with National
Recovery Month in September, the
Opioid Center of Support is also releasing an infographic, downloadable
for use here,
showing how the opioid epidemic touches more than 213 million people in
the U.S. (66 percent).
The Opioid Center of Support was founded by Vera Bullock and Curtis
Hougland and is governed by a medical
advisory board including leading addiction experts Dr.
Mark Gold, Chairman of Rivermend Health’s Scientific Advisory
Boards; Dr.
Andrew Kolodny, faculty member at Brandeis University; and former
Chief Medical Officer for Phoenix House; and Dr.
Michael Lesser, executive director of RANE and the former Medical
Director for NY City, among others listed here.
“As a mother who lost her son to an opioid overdose, I understand how
difficult it is to get credible information on opioids,” said the Opioid
Center of Support founder Vera
Bullock. “The Opioid Center of Support is our humble attempt to
honor my son, and help all of the families and friends across the
country devastated by this epidemic. By organizing trusted resources in
one place for the first time, we hope to create a more trustworthy
online experience for navigating opioid addiction.”
Built in partnership with The
Social Good, a technology company that uses machine learning, data
science and digital content to create positive social impact, the
platform identifies and scores the most actionable evidence-based
resources across the Internet through computer algorithms. In building
the platform, the team identified, scored, and categorized more than
3,000 existing resources on opioid use as well as more than 850,000,000
expressions in social media. Currently, the online resource features 154
resources including web pages, medical journals, podcasts, mobile
applications, videos, and blogs. Sources include 36 percent government
(50), 24 percent non-profit (34), 15 percent academic (21), 14 percent
commercial (20), and 11 percent news (16), among others. Some
lived-experience materials are included as well.
“The Opioid Center of Support was conceived as an antidote to the
predatory treatment center ads, dense government sites and scientific
jargon dominating search results on opioids,” said Curtis
Hougland, co-founder of the Opioid Center of Support and founder of
The Social Good. “While the Internet is the first-line of discovery for
most people, there is an alarming lack of evidence-based resources that
are helpful. More than 50 percent of opioid-related Google results are
from organizations that don’t reveal that they are commercial. And,
fewer than 8 percent of resources are intended for those impacted by the
opioid misuse of a friend of family member despite the strong evidence
of the role of community in recovery.”
Continuously updated resources are then organized by each stage from
prevention through recovery. Similar to a Pinterest board, users may
also upload their own resources to personally customize the site. The
platform also contains a data donation function, which asks individuals
and caregivers to donate their digital life data for scientific use in
order to help model earlier identification and intervention tactics for
opioid misuse.
As part of the non-profit mission of the Opioid Center of Support, the
team intends to expand the platform to offer greater personalization for
visitors based on age, gender, comorbid conditions and other factors.
About The Opioid Center of Support
Vera Bullock founded The
Opioid Center of Support to develop solutions to the opioid crisis
for caregivers. After her son Justin Solak died from an opioid
overdose at the age of 25, Vera set out with a mission to help others
suffering with a loved one coping with misuse. Having personally
experienced the frustration of trying to find credible resources to help
an addict on the Internet, Vera began working to build a single resource
that would offer unbiased information, support and direction through all
stages of opioid addiction and recovery.
About The Opioid Center of Support Infographic
Methodology
The Opioid Center of Support’s infographic
illustrates how 4.4 percent of the U.S. population (14,229,600) had an
opioid misuse or heroin use disorder in 2016, according to SAMHSA’s
National Survey on Drug use and Health.[1]
By applying the theory of Dunbar’s number, which states that humans on
average have 15 inner circle relationships, The Opioid Center of Support
estimates that 213,444,000 people, or 66 percent of people in the United
States, had a relationship with someone currently suffering from an
opioid or heroin use disorder in 2016.
