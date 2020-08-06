Log in
The Orion Metal Exchange named "Top Rated Full Service Precious Metals Firm" by Retirement Living 2020.

08/06/2020

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange is proud to be recognized by Retirement Living as a top full service precious metals company for 2020.

Orion Metal Exchange CEO Jacob Blalock says, "Being recognized by Retirement Living is both an honor and a result of a dedicated and coordinated team effort."

Orion Metal Exchange has recently seen a fivefold increase in precious metals investing due to growing concerns in the U.S. Dollar and a slowing economy.

Orion Metal Exchange is a nationwide full-service precious metals company.

Interested parties are invited to call Orion Metal Exchange at 1-800-559-0088 with questions concerning precious metals IRA/tax deferred accounts, precious metal 3rd party storage and accepting precious metal delivery/possession.

About Orion Metal Exchange

Orion Metal Exchange (www.orionmetalexchange.com) is a nationwide full-service precious metals company. Orion Metal Exchange is a precious metals IRA specialist. With a combined 50 years in experience, Orion Metal Exchange specializes in accredited retirement accounts, delivery, and 3rd party storage for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The firm was rated a top IRA Gold Dealer in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 by Retirement Living. Orion also earned a five-star rating by Trust Pilot.

Media contact:
Orion Metal Exchange
Jonathan Watson
marketing@orionmetalexchange.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-orion-metal-exchange-named-top-rated-full-service-precious-metals-firm-by-retirement-living-2020-301107862.html

SOURCE Orion Metal Exchange


© PRNewswire 2020
