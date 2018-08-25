Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Other Amazon Effect : How Prices Have Become Less Insulated From Supply Shocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

By Nick Timiraos

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. -- Increased online competition has made retailers faster to adjust prices and more likely to hold prices constant across geographic locations, according to new research presented here.

This could make retail prices more sensitive to shocks from tariffs or oil prices than they were in past periods, according to a paper released Saturday at the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium.

The popular press has focused on the disinflationary forces of online retailers, or the so-called Amazon effect, that has led to declines in consumer goods prices. Harvard Business School's Alberto Cavallo took a different tack in his paper examining pricing behaviors in the Amazon era. After all, the disinflationary effects of online retailing could eventually run their course because markups can only fall so far, he wrote.

Meantime, these other changes in pricing, where retailers have grown both more flexible and their prices have grown more uniform across locations, could prove longer-lasting.

Mr. Cavallo found the frequency of price changes in multichannel retailers -- those that sell online and in bricks-and-mortar stores -- has increased over the past decade. The average duration of regular price changes that exclude temporary discounts and sales has fallen from 6.7 months in 2008 to 2010 to 3.7 months in 2014 to 2017.

The increased frequency of pricing changes, moreover, is particularly pronounced in sectors where online retailers have a stronger presence, such as electronics and household goods.

Mr. Cavallo also examined how several large retailers -- Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Safeway -- set prices across different sales locations. Because Amazon is primarily an online retailer, its prices are the most uniform. But he found the degree to which the other retailers with predominantly bricks-and-mortar operations maintained uniform pricing was nearly as high as Amazon. Food and beverage sales, he found, are the one area in which prices are more geographically dispersed.

"The transparency of the web imposes a constraint on brick-and-mortar retailers' ability to price discriminate across locations," wrote Mr. Cavallo.

The upshot for policy makers, including central bankers that are on watch for higher inflation, suggests that retailers that are both faster to adjust prices and more likely to charge the same prices across locations will react faster to shocks, such as higher import tariffs or changing oil prices.

"These results suggest that retail prices are less insulated from this type of aggregate shock than in the past," wrote Mr. Cavallo.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pU.S. wants quick progress on EU trade issues, officials say
RE
05:15pBetter Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says
DJ
04:52pDidi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
04:38pDidi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
04:15pTHE OTHER AMAZON EFFECT : How Prices Have Become Less Insulated From Supply Shocks
DJ
04:02pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : World’s largest textile mill for colored yarns opens in Xinjiang
PU
04:01pChina says agrees with UK to discuss 'top notch' free trade deal
RE
03:49pTrump says U.S.-Mexico trade deal could be imminent
RE
03:42pFrench Champagne makers see stars aligned for record harvest
RE
03:22pAVC ASIAN VOLLEYBALL CONFEDERATION : Tense battle expected as teams squeeze into crucial stage at asiad volleyball competition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
2Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk calls off plan to take Tesla private
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Spartans keep foot on the gas Three-time champion Salem opens up with ..
5Operation Food Search Partners with Volunteer Management Software Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.