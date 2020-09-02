Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Outlook for Major Federal Trust Funds: 2020 to 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:30pm EDT
The Outlook for Major Federal Trust Funds: 2020 to 2030
September 2, 2020
Report

CBO projects that the balances held by federal trust funds will fall by $43 billion in fiscal year 2020. Spending from the trust funds is projected to exceed income by $18 billion in 2021, a deficit that grows to $502 billion by 2030.

Summary

The federal government uses several accounting mechanisms to link earmarked receipts (that is, money designated for a specific purpose) with corresponding expenditures. One of those mechanisms is trust funds. When the receipts designated for trust funds exceed the amounts needed for expenditures, the funds are credited with nonmarketable debt instruments known as Government Account Series (GAS) securities, which are issued by the Treasury. At the end of fiscal year 2019, trust funds held $5.2 trillion in such securities.

The federal budget has numerous trust funds, although most of the money credited to them goes to fewer than a dozen. By far the largest trust funds are Social Security's Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund and the funds dedicated to the government's retirement programs for its military and civilian personnel (see Table 1).

According to the Congressional Budget Office's current baseline budget projections, the balances held by federal trust funds will fall by $43 billion in fiscal year 2020. That amount is $100 billion lower than the $57 billion surplus that the agency estimated in January, when it last published its baseline budget projections for the major trust funds. The change in CBO's estimate was largely driven by an increase in payments made by the Unemployment Trust Fund as the number of beneficiaries increased.

Spending from the trust funds is projected to exceed income by $18 billion in 2021, a deficit that grows to $502 billion by 2030 (see Table 2). Over the 2021-2030 period, CBO projects a cumulative trust fund deficit of $2.3 trillion, on net. That amount is $130 billion (or 6 percent) larger than the $2.2 trillion deficit that the agency estimated in January 2020. The projections for deficits were revised upward in part because of the economic disruption stemming from the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, which reduced CBO's estimates of payroll tax revenues.

If the Congress did not take action to address the shortfalls, CBO projects, the balances in three trust funds would be exhausted within the next 10 years: the Highway Trust Fund (in fiscal year 2021), Medicare's Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund (in fiscal year 2024), and Social Security's Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund (in fiscal year 2026). No provisions in law dictate the funds' procedures once their balances are depleted. However, if that happened, excise and payroll taxes designated for the funds would continue to be collected, and the funds would continue to make payments, but they would not have the authority to make payments in excess of receipts. Thus they would no longer be able to pay amounts as projected under current law.

Data and Supplemental Information Related Publications

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 18:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10pTenorshare Updates iCareFone to Transfer WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone
SE
03:08pIraq denies it was seeking exemption from OPEC+ oil cuts - ministry
RE
03:05pU.S. private payrolls undershoot expectations; labor market recovery losing speed
RE
03:00pFed Beige Book Finds 'Modest' Economic Growth
DJ
02:52pWall Street climbs with defensive sectors out front
RE
02:46pU.S. CBO sees FY20 federal budget deficit of $3.3 trillion amid coronavirus spending
RE
02:42pGroup representing major internet companies asks federal communications commission to reject effort to regulate social media companies content moderation policies -- filing
RE
02:38pU.S. Debt Is Set to Exceed Size of the Economy Next Year -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group