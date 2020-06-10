Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The PMA Business Cycle Index (PMABCI) – May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:28am EDT

The results of PMA Business Cycle Index (PMABCI) revealed that the overall index maintained very low levels during May; however, it moderately improved from the previous month, scoring about -51.8 points compared to -71.9 points in last April. Since the beginning of this year, the index is experiencing a pace of decline.

Nonetheless, this drop has remarkably speeded since March following the government declaration of emergency state to fight coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. This month modest increase is resulted from similar rises in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip; nevertheless, it remained remarkably lower than the levels achieved in the corresponding month and the previous years in average.

In West Bank, the vast majority of firms resumed its operations during May but could not achieve pre-lockdown capacity levels yet. Accordingly, the index has picked up from -78.2 points to around -58.3 points this month due to rises in all surveyed sectors. The trade sector has witnessed the biggest increase as its index grew from -42.1 points to -30.0 points, followed by the manufacturing index that rose from -23.5 points to -17.5 points. The remaining indices have improved as well: IT and telecommunication (from -1.4 to -0.8 points), the construction (from -2.3 to -2.1 points), and the agriculture (from -6.3 to -5.9 points). Moreover, the indices of renewable energy, and transport and storage have slightly risen, scoring -0.1 points and -2.4 points, respectively.

According to the surveyed firm owners, the production and sales in the West Bank during May have settled at very low levels. Nonetheless, their near future expectations have recovered, expecting somehow higher production and employment levels in the three coming months.

At the same time, the economic activity in Gaza Strip, despite not experiencing lockdown, has been affected by the regional and global developments. During May, Gazan index has moved in line with the West Bank's index, improving from -56.9 points to -36.6 points as a result of most sectors increases. The most notable growth have been seen in the trade sector, pushing its index up to -20.6 points compared to -37.7 points in last April. This followed by rises in the agriculture index (from -6.4 to -4.9 points), the manufacturing index (from -7.1 to -5.8 points), and the construction index (from -3.0 to -2.5 points). Meanwhile, the indices of transport and storage, IT and telecommunications, and renewable energy have all relatively stabilized at -1.9 points, -0.6 points and -0.2 points, respectively.

The consequences of the world lockdown pose new challenges to Gazan economy, which has been suffering from the blockade and the deteriorating economic conditions for years. Owners of Gazan surveyed firms indicated weak level of domestic production and sales, despite its modest improvement during May. Nonetheless, they expressed their expectations of better levels in the three coming months.

It is noteworthy that the extended PMABCI is a monthly index, which aims at capturing the state and evolution of economic activity in Palestine by tracking sectoral performance (especially fluctuations in production, sales, and employment levels). The overall index is simply the sum of all sectoral indices. Its maximum is positive 100 points, while the minimum is minus 100 points; a positive value indicates favorable economic performance, while a negative value indicates bad performance. On the other hand, a value close to zero indicates that economic performance did not change and is unlikely to do so in the near future.

Disclaimer

Palestine Monetary Authority published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:58aMinister of Defence Luik is on an official visit to Finland
PU
04:58aConstruction Cost Index
PU
04:58aCATELLA PUBL : Athanase purchases the majority of Catella Fund Management AB
PU
04:57aFINNAIR OYJ : seeks 500 million euros from shareholders to cope with crisis
RE
04:57aENGIE EPS : Mixed General Meeting to Be Held on 1 July 2020 Without the Physical Presence of Its Shareholders
BU
04:54aJapan's AnGes speeds towards 2021 rollout in coronavirus 'vaccine war'
RE
04:54aAXOLOT PUBL : US patent approval for Axolot Solutions
AQ
04:53aA record monthly drop in the value of industrial production in April 2020
PU
04:53aMuch lower self-sufficiency rate in fruits in 2019
PU
04:49aATTANA : selected as one of seven companies listed at the Nordic Growth Market to present at the NMG "The Break Of A New Dawn" on Wednesday June 17
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Ba..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group