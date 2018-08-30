The Pakistani Mobile Market (2018-2022) Featuring PMCL, PTML, CMPAK, Telenor, and Warid - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pakistan
The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of
effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and
increasing competition with social apps. Also, the regulatory
environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.
This report will discuss all these issues affecting Pakistan. Moreover,
the report also analyses the Pakistani smartphone market and provides
forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.
It provides analysis of the key issues in the Pakistan mobile market,
while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and
secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators
such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones,
etc.
The report covers the following key aspects:
-
What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones
markets?
-
Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes
in market shares etc.
-
Provision of latest telecom related statistics.
-
Annual forecast of number of smartphones.
Companies Featured
-
PMCL (Jazz)
-
PTML (Ufone)
-
CMPAK (Zong)
-
Telenor
-
Warid
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Executive Summary
Section 2: Country Overview
Section 3: Competitor Landscape
Section 4: Regulatory Environment
Section 5: Mobile Broadband
Section 6: The Smartphone Market
Section 7: Points for Actions
