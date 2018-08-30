The Pakistani Mobile Market (2018-2022) Featuring PMCL, PTML, CMPAK, Telenor, and Warid - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pakistan Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition with social apps. Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.

This report will discuss all these issues affecting Pakistan. Moreover, the report also analyses the Pakistani smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.

It provides analysis of the key issues in the Pakistan mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.

The report covers the following key aspects:

What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?

Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.

Provision of latest telecom related statistics.

Annual forecast of number of smartphones.

Companies Featured

PMCL (Jazz)

PTML (Ufone)

CMPAK (Zong)

Telenor

Warid

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Executive Summary

Section 2: Country Overview

Section 3: Competitor Landscape

Section 4: Regulatory Environment

Section 5: Mobile Broadband

Section 6: The Smartphone Market

Section 7: Points for Actions

