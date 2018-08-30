Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Pakistani Mobile Market (2018-2022) Featuring PMCL, PTML, CMPAK, Telenor, and Warid - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:44pm CEST

The "Pakistan Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition with social apps. Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.

This report will discuss all these issues affecting Pakistan. Moreover, the report also analyses the Pakistani smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.

It provides analysis of the key issues in the Pakistan mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.

The report covers the following key aspects:

  • What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?
  • Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.
  • Provision of latest telecom related statistics.
  • Annual forecast of number of smartphones.

Companies Featured

  • PMCL (Jazz)
  • PTML (Ufone)
  • CMPAK (Zong)
  • Telenor
  • Warid

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Executive Summary

Section 2: Country Overview

Section 3: Competitor Landscape

Section 4: Regulatory Environment

Section 5: Mobile Broadband

Section 6: The Smartphone Market

Section 7: Points for Actions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4bb2nn/the_pakistani?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:38pNew Bioresources Findings Has Been Reported by Investigators at China University of Science and Technology (One-pot Synthesis of High Value-added...
AQ
08:38pBarington/hilco acquisition corp. receives nasdaq delisting notice
GL
08:37pAT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New Jersey (Aug. 30)
AQ
08:37pTELECOM EGYPT : Business News Wrap-up
AQ
08:37pLGC CAPITAL : leading Jamaican Medical Cannabis Company, Global Canna Labs, to plant 220,000 square feet of "premium" Jamaican cannabis over the next 6 weeks and also announces formal Jamaican deal closing
AQ
08:37pSCATEC SOLAR ASA : Scatec Solar increases its ownership in three operating plan
PU
08:37pHusson University’s Incoming Fall Class is Largest Ever
GL
08:36pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Florida (Aug. 30)
AQ
08:36pLittle Free Library Celebrates Milestone 75,000th Library
GL
08:36pDATACANDY : Strengthens Position in Restaurant Industry with New Wins
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.