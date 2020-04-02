The Paley Center For Media : Adds New Members To Its Board Of Trustees And Los Angeles Board Of Governors

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media, the entertainment industry's leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, today announced the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of entertainment, gaming, and technology to its prestigious Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees will be Eddy Cue, Senior VP Internet Software & Services, Apple, Alex Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, A-Rod Corp, and Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Electronic Arts.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors will be Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO, Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Networks & Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, and Michelle Sneed, President of Production and Development, Tyler Perry Studios.

"We're thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of renowned leaders to the Paley Center's Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "In these uncertain times, we are so incredibly fortunate to have the counsel and support of the very best minds in the fields of advertising, business, entertainment, gaming, technology, news, and sports to provide guidance to ensure the Paley Center maintains its leading position as the media industry's preeminent nonprofit."

In addition to these distinguished leaders joining the Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors, current Trustee Shari Redstone, Chair, ViacomCBS, joins the Board of Trustees Executive Committee, offering counsel to the Paley Center's Executive Leadership Team on the goals and mission of the organization.

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and is comprised of leading executives in media and entertainment. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape, and also provides key input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar, as well as commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships, and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast, and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

The new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, Grupo Televisa; Robert Altman, ZeniMax Media; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Brandon Burgess, ION Media Networks; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal; Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment; Arzuhan Doğan Yalçindağ, Doğan Holding; Nancy Dubuc, Vice Media; Tami Erwin, Verizon; David Eun, Samsung NEXT; Cristiana Falcone, JMCMRJ Foundation; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Brian Goldner, Hasbro Inc; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Robert Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment; Gérard Guillemot, Ubisoft Film & Television; Judy Hart Angelo; Robert A. Iger, The Walt Disney Company; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; David Kenny, Nielsen; Mel Karmazin; Steve King, Publicis Groupe;

Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Debra Lee; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Roberto Marinho Neto, Globo Ventures; John Martin; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; James Murdoch, LUPA Systems; Lachlan Murdoch, FOX; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, Disney Media Network & ESPN; Richard Plepler; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, ViacomCBS; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Vincent Sadusky, Univision Communications Inc.; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Ryan Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest Enterprises; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The new members to the Los Angeles Board of Governors join: Cris Abrego, Endemol Shine North America; Chris Albrecht; Brian Angiolet, Verizon; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group; Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Casey Bloys, HBO; Campbell Brown, Facebook; Edward Carroll, AMC Networks Inc.; George Cheeks; Charlie Collier, FOX Entertainment; Randy Freer; Kim Getty, Deutsch LA; Clifford W. Gilbert-Lurie, Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Mark Greenberg, MSGCI; Paige Hayes, PwC; Kelly Kahl, ViacomCBS; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Robert Kyncl, YouTube; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Dick Lippin, The Lippin Group; Erik Logan, World Surf League; Janice Min; Steve Mosko, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle; David Nevins, CBS; Connie Orlando, BET; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Tina Perry, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Kevin Reilly, WarnerMedia; Peter Rice, The Walt Disney Company; Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS; Rick Rosen, WME; Peter Roth, Warner Bros. Television Group; Jennifer Salke, Amazon; Ted Sarandos, Netflix; Philip W. Schuman, FTI Consulting; Zack Van Amburg, Apple; Tina Wilson, Nielsen and Michael Wright, EPIX.

For more information on The Paley Center for Media's the Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors please visit paleycenter.org

