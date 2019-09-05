The Palm Beaches Reopen Hospitality, Attraction and Transportation Services After Hurricane Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, is pleased to report that America's First Resort Destination® weathered the storm with minimal impacts and is quickly regaining normalcy within 48 hours following Hurricane Dorian's close brush with South Florida. With more than 90 percent of Palm Beach County hotels open for business, as well as 110+ county parks and recreational facilities, all county-managed beaches and numerous cultural attractions, the destination welcomes all residents, visitors, as well as meeting and conference attendees.

The more northward movement of Dorian greatly improved the forecast for South Florida, including Palm Beach County. The destination was fortunate to have been spared from a direct hit and did not receive any significant disruption or damages from the storm. Palm Beach County provides live web cameras showcasing an accurate portrayal of the area’s beaches (South Lake Worth, Boca Raton, Jupiter and Palm Beach) post-storm: http://discover.pbcgov.org/erm/Pages/Beach-Cams.aspx.

Several hoteliers throughout The Palm Beaches are offering special rates for those in need of shelter and accommodations. For a complete list of hotels with availability, please visit the direct link: https://www.ThePalmBeaches.com/Severe-Weather/Accommodations.

“We are greatly relieved that The Palm Beaches were spared the impact of this powerful storm, and our hearts go out to our neighbors in the Bahamas,” said DTPB’s President & CEO, Jorge Pesquera. “Our entire community has already mobilized to provide assistance to the affected areas. In a nutshell, we are open for business.”

Updates regarding tourism specific entities in The Palm Beaches are as follows:

Transportation:

All South Florida airports including Palm Beach International, as well as the Virgin Trains USA (formerly Brightline) and Tri-Rail regional train systems, are fully operational.

Palm Beach International (PBI): has reopened as of Wednesday, Sept. 4; however, travelers are advised to check with their airlines for delays or cancellations prior to heading to the airport.

Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International (FLL): has resumed operations as of Tuesday, Sept. 3; however, travelers are advised to check with their airlines for delays or cancellations prior to heading to the airport.

Port of Palm Beach: The U.S. Coast Guard Sector of Miami Captain of the Port has determined the Port of Palm Beach is safe for marine traffic, and all operations at Port of Palm Beach have been given permission to resume.

Virgin Trains USA (formerly Brightline): The highspeed rail resumed service as of Wednesday, Sept. 4, with reduced fares offered from now through Sunday, Sept. 8. The current train schedule can be found online.

Tri-Rail: The railway has resumed regular weekday service as of Wednesday, Sept. 4, and passengers are encouraged to visit www.Tri-Rail.com for additional updates.

Hotel and Lodging:

Offering over 17,000 hotel rooms within 39 cities and towns, Palm Beach County has more than 90 percent currently open for business following Hurricane Dorian. From Jupiter and Tequesta, to Delray and West Palm Beach, travelers can find hotel availability in the closest region online via The Palm Beaches’ direct link: https://www.ThePalmBeaches.com/Severe-Weather/Accommodations. Please call directly for hotel availability and rates.

Attractions:

With an average annual temperature of 78º F/ 25º C and approximately 234 days of sunshine year-round, The Palm Beaches offer visitors a paradise of year-round entertainment and attractions. For a list of those reopened, please visit the direct link: https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/severe-weather/attractions.

