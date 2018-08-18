Log in
The Partnership for Canada's 21st Century Tax Commission: Add Your Voice Today!

08/18/2018 | 05:21pm CEST
August 18, 2018

The Partnership for Canada's 21st Century Tax Commission: Add Your Voice Today!

Canada's 21st Century Tax Commission

'Canada's 21st Century Tax Commission would be a powerful tool to investigate how to approach tax expenditures and provide a path forward towards tax fairness. What public policies and risk frameworks are needed to advance best tax and finance practices for the benefit of all citizens?'

Ottawa, ON… CATAAlliance, Canada's One Voice for Innovation Advocacy Group, has announced the creation of The Partnership for Canada's 21st Century Tax Commission, operating under the CATAAlliance umbrella, as a multi stakeholder organization that brings together academics, researchers, civil society organizations, and companies to better understand the tax conditions needed in Canada to support innovation, growth and social responsibility.

According to CATA spokesperson, and global entrepreneur, Terry Matthews, ' We continue to face massive transformational changes to Canada's economy, in part driven by new technologies, such as blockchain, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and digital commerce. We must get ahead of the curve and have an open debate on how to create a tax regime for the 21st century.'

The Partnership was established to study and formulate best practices, conduct surveys and research, organize discussions, share insights, provide thought leadership, consult with relevant third parties, respond to questions from the public and media, and create educational material that supports the creation of Canada's 21st Century Tax Commission.

In support of the Partnership members will conduct research, organize discussions, share insights, provide thought leadership, consult with relevant third parties, respond to questions from the public and media, and create educational material that leads to Canada's 21st Century Tax Commission for Canada.

Call to Action!

If you have Tax, Finance, or Public Policy resources to share, have an interest in joining the Partnership and/or wish to be interviewed for the CATA TECH NOW video channels, please contact CATA CEO, John Reid at jreid@cata.ca or CATA Sr. VP, Tax, Finance & Advocacy, Russ Roberts at ruroberts@cata.ca

CATA CEO, John Reid, concluded, 'Aside from changing technologies, and the impact of how other countries have updated their tax systems, some recent reasons for a new Commission include the Paradise Papers, which demonstrated the misuse of offshore tax havens, last summer's federal Finance Minister's small business tax reform debacle, and the shared view that one needs a degree in tax law to understand the complicated rules and compliance procedures of ours.'

About CATAAlliance

The Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATAAlliance), Canada's One Voice for Innovation Lobby Group, crowdsources ideas and guidance from thousands of opt in members in moderated social networks in Canada and key global markets. Supported by evidence-based research, CATAAlliance then mobilizes the community behind public policy recommendations designed to boost Canada's innovation and competitiveness success.

Contact: CATAAlliance CEO, John Reid at email jreid@cata.ca, tel: 613-699-8209, website: www.cata.ca, tags: Innovation. Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Advocacy

Disclaimer

CATAAlliance - Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 15:20:02 UTC
