The Patient Safety Movement Foundation and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Award the Patient Safety Curriculum Award

$100,000 Granted to Keck School of Medicine of USC

The Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF) and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) are proud to announce that Brian Bensadigh, MD, MBA of the Keck School of Medicine of USC, has been awarded the 2020 Patient Safety Curriculum Award (PSCA). Dr. Bensadigh’s proposal, “Perioperative Patient Safety Curriculum for Anesthesia Trainees,” was selected from an outstanding field of applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005073/en/

Brian Bensadigh, MD, MBA of the Keck School of Medicine of USC the winner of the 2020 Patient Safety Curriculum Award (PSCA) (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2020 PSCA awards $100,000 to an anesthesia education investigator for the purpose of modifying the PSMF’s Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) #17: Patient Safety Curriculum to specifically address perioperative patient safety. The awardee will then test the educational efficiency and effectiveness of implementing the modified curriculum in anesthesia training programs across the spectrum of anesthesia professions.

“We are thrilled to partner with the APSF on this grant to improve perioperative patient safety education,” said Dr. David Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of the PSMF. “We can’t wait to see the results of Dr. Bensadigh and team’s implementation.”

Dr. Mark Warner, President of the APSF, noted, “Dr. Bensadigh’s proposal provides us with a wonderful opportunity to modify the PSMF’s outstanding general Patient Safety Curriculum for use in perioperative settings. Once we have a validated, high quality anesthesia-specific curriculum, we hope to subsequently work closely with our PSMF colleagues to further modify it for use in anesthesia training programs in low income countries.”

Dr. Bensadigh is a Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC in Los Angeles. He holds an M.B.A. in hospital administration and healthcare policy, and is currently spearheading an initiative to streamline hospital protocols in order to better capture and disseminate actionable lessons from adverse patient safety events.

His co-investigator and mentor for the grant is Carol Peden, MB ChB, M.D. She is a Professor of Anesthesiology at the Keck School of Medicine and Executive Director of the Center for Health System Innovation at USC. She was named the Harvard School of Public Health Innovator of the Year in 2016 for her work in improving outcomes for high risk surgical patients.

For more information please visit: https://apsf.org/grants-and-awards/apsf-psmf-patient-safety-curriculum-award-psca/

ABOUT PATIENT SAFETY MOVEMENT FOUNDATION: More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is a global non-profit working toward a future that diminishes and ultimately eliminates preventable patient deaths by offering tools, resources and guidelines aimed at educating healthcare providers, industry professionals, patients and families. It was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare to achieve the goal of ZERO preventable patient deaths. Achieving this goal requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is dedicated to unifying those involved in the healthcare ecosystem, identifying challenges that are causing patient deaths, creating actionable solutions to mitigate them, and partnering with hospitals who are committed to implementing its specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS). The organization also encourages medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asks hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions. To learn more, visit patientsafetymovement.org.

ABOUT THE ANESTHESIA PATIENT SAFETY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1985, the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF) promotes research of perioperative patient safety issues, supports the development of careers in patient safety, provides patient safety educational materials and communications to all anesthesia providers, and advocates for changes in clinical practices that improve patient safety. The APSF’s goal is for no patient to be harmed by anesthesia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005073/en/