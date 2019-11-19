Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Pearl Fund : Adds Colorado and Texas to New Network Designed to Spur Social and Economic Impact in U.S. Opportunity Zones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 08:59am EST

The Pearl Fund (https://thepearl.fund/), the nation’s first Opportunity Zone Venture Capital Fund, is pleased to announce two new members of the Pearl Fund Network of Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds: The Colorado Outdoors Pearl Fund (Montrose, CO) and the Nomadic Opportunity Pearl Fund (Houston, TX).

The Pearl Fund Network of Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds are pioneering OZ funds focused on delivering competitive returns from venture capital investments and a full suite of opportunity zone tax benefits to investors, while driving social and economic impact in opportunity zone communities through investment in entrepreneurship. The Pearl Fund Network of Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds, managed by the Pearl Fund Management Company, LLC, are committed to the highest standards in opportunity zone fund structure, legal and accounting compliance and oversight, and performance and impact metrics and reporting, and are supported by the leading OZB legal, accounting, and tax experts in the nation.

“Venture capital opportunity zone funds have the potential for significantly higher returns than OZ real estate funds, in terms of both their financial returns to investors and the social and economic impact they have in the communities where they operate,” said Brian P. Phillips, Founder of The Pearl Fund. “By having a family of Pearl Funds, we are able to more dramatically scale both types of returns, providing more and better investment opportunities, creating more high-quality jobs, and improving more lives.”

In Colorado, a fund focused on the growing outdoor industry

The Colorado Outdoors Pearl Fund will be led by Doug Dragoo, founder of Colorado Outdoors. “The mission of the Colorado Outdoors Pearl Fund is to transform the Montrose, Colorado opportunity zone into a compelling destination for business, and specifically to recruit and expand jobs in the outdoor industry,” said Dragoo. “The fund will create an environment where companies targeting the outdoor industry can collaborate together to capture more of the $887 billion spent every year in the outdoor/recreational industry.”

The fund’s goal is to provide the region with three things: a desirable location for business relocation and commercial enterprise, bringing skilled jobs; a restored and enhanced river for the benefit of the community; and quality workforce housing for local residents.

A dedicated space for first-time chef entrepreneurs in midtown Houston

The Nomadic Opportunity Pearl Fund will led be Anh Mai and Lian Nguyen Pham, inventors of the first Chef Hall in the US, which gives chef-entrepreneurs the ability to cost effectively launch their first restaurant concepts. “A chef hall is a curated food hall, where we curate only chefs to provide a better living wage for other chefs and cooks, and have a good amount of chef counter seating,” said Mai.

Mai and Pham have perfected their model with two food halls, Bravery Chef Hall and Conservatory Underground Beer Garden and Food Hall, both located in opportunity zones in Houston’s inner corridor, and are currently working on a third project, Railway Heights, slated to open Summer of 2020. The food halls have been runaway successes, enabling food entrepreneurs to launch their businesses and create hundreds of new jobs in the food industry.

Through the Nomadic Opportunity Pearl Fund, Mai and Pham will open their largest project to date: a 60,000 sq. ft. ground lease development near Houston’s new innovation district, in an opportunity zone in midtown Houston. The project will provide startup opportunities for food entrepreneurs as well as an urban tech startup that includes a future forward wellness center and a next generation coworking space.

Delivering on the promise of OZ

“We know it will take what I call ‘an OZB Movement’ for OZ to fully deliver on its promise of attractive, tax-advantaged investor returns and real, sustainable, positive impact in opportunity zone communities,” added Phillips. “The good news is this country has plenty of capable, successful people ready to lead such a movement. Because we were the first OZ VC fund in the country, some of these leaders are reaching out to us to ask for guidance and help in opening their own OZ venture funds. We’re thrilled and proud to co-launch and manage these two funds and to support the success of their fantastic management teams.”

For more information, visit https://thepearl.fund/ or email info@thepearl.fund.

About The Pearl Fund

The Pearl Fund is the first Opportunity Zone fund that is also a venture capital fund investing in early-stage startups and their founders. Led by serial entrepreneur and global economic development expert Brian Phillips, who has been a founding member of over a dozen startups (two IPOs, two acquisitions and one sold via an MBO), The Pearl Fund focuses on high-potential businesses that can yield a 10X+ return. For more information, visit www.thepearl.fund.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aACCESSONE : Closes $225 Million Credit Facility with PNC Bank
BU
09:12aPING IDENTITY : Announces Record-breaking Scale and Performance of Its Customer Identity Solution
BU
09:12aXIFIN : Enhances Prior Authorization and Appeals Automation Capabilities to Improve Reimbursement for Diagnostic Providers
BU
09:12aADRIANNA PAPELL : Adds Virtual Bridal Showroom to Website
BU
09:12aPACSTAR : ® Awarded Patent for IQ-Core® Crypto Manager Encryption Management and Setup Software
BU
09:11aABN AMRO BANK N : German authorities raid ABN Amro offices in Frankfurt - company
RE
09:11aEAZE : Launches Partner Portal, A Robust New Data Resource to Power the Eaze : Ecosystem
BU
09:11aRANCHER LABS : Takes Kubernetes to the Edge and Beyond, Expands Product Portfolio
BU
09:11aUPWORK : debuts The Upwork : 100, ranking the top 100 in-demand skills for independent professionals
BU
09:10aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Campinas Infrastructure Upgrades to Bring Reliable and Efficient Electrification Products to Customers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
2Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
3TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group