The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Adds Guaranteed Convertible Term and Protection Non-Convertible Term to Its Extensive Life Portfolio

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000
Company, introduces its latest term life insurance products, Guaranteed
Convertible TermSM and Protection Non-Convertible TermSM,
offering consumers two powerful term life insurance options.
Guaranteed Convertible Term offers guaranteed death benefit protection
for 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-year terms, with conversion available during the
term period (up to 20 years or age 70). This competitive term life
product includes strong, contractual conversion guarantees that give
policyholders a clear path to permanent life insurance, without proof of
insurability. Protection Non-Convertible Term is designed to provide
policyholders with affordable temporary death benefit protection. It
offers a choice of 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-year terms.
Both products offer policyholders the opportunity to customize their
coverage with optional riders that can extend coverage to children or
provide added security in the event of disability or accidental death.
Andrew Martin, vice president of product management at Penn Mutual,
said, “Adding Protection Non-Convertible Term to our life product
portfolio allows us to better serve individuals seeking an affordable
short-term protection solution. Our new convertible term life product,
Guaranteed Convertible Term, continues Penn Mutual’s tradition of
offering some of the industry’s strongest contractual conversion
guarantees. For example, Guaranteed Convertible Term provides
policyholders with a contractual guarantee that allows them to convert
to any permanent product offered by Penn Mutual at the time of
conversion.” Martin added, “That’s a powerful guarantee when you
consider Penn Mutual’s permanent life product portfolio spans every
major product category.”
For additional information about term life at Penn Mutual, please visit www.pennmutual.com.
About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Penn Mutual is committed to helping people live life with confidence. At
the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central
to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted advisers, we
are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve
their dreams. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.
All guarantees are based on the claims paying ability of the issuing
company. Guaranteed Convertible Term is a term life insurance policy
offered by The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Policy form
ICC18-LT) Protection Non-Convertible Term is a term life insurance
policy offered by The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Policy form:
ICC18-LT-N) Policy form numbers vary by state. Product and features may
not be available in all states. Rider availability varies by product.
Guaranteed Convertible Term and Protection Non-Convertible Term are not
currently available in CA and NY.
©2019 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham,
PA 19044
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005791/en/