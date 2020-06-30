The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company : Honored With 2020 Disability Matters Award

Company Recognized for Support of Special Needs Community

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, recently received a 2020 North America Disability Matters Marketplace Award recognizing efforts for outreach and engagement with consumers with disabilities and those who have children and other dependents with special needs. Meg Muldoon, assistant vice president, advanced markets, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Penn Mutual was honored for developing Advocating for a Bright Future - a company-wide initiative to train and equip Penn Mutual field leaders and financial professionals on how to incorporate the benefits of life insurance as part of a comprehensive special needs plan. In the first two years of the program, 50 financial professionals and staff members attended training forums to learn how to best work with and serve the special needs community.

“Knowing that nearly one-fifth of all Americans — more than 56 million people — have a disability, and close to 30% of all families have a family member with a disability, we recognized the need to educate our field leaders, financial professionals and staff members on how life insurance can be used to help families facing these challenges,” said Muldoon. “Penn Mutual encourages financial professionals to provide meaningful financial guidance that addresses the complex needs of this community.”

The Disability Matters Awards, presented annually by Springboard Consulting, honors companies for their innovative programs in the special needs market. The Honorees represent the "best of the best" when it comes to the commitment required and actions necessary for disability inclusion; shining a spotlight on companies that have had successes in mainstreaming people with disabilities in their workforce, workplace and/or marketplace. Amazon, American Airlines, and Royal Caribbean International were also recognized with 2020 Marketplace Awards.

