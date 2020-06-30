Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company : Honored With 2020 Disability Matters Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Company Recognized for Support of Special Needs Community

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, recently received a 2020 North America Disability Matters Marketplace Award recognizing efforts for outreach and engagement with consumers with disabilities and those who have children and other dependents with special needs. Meg Muldoon, assistant vice president, advanced markets, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Penn Mutual was honored for developing Advocating for a Bright Future - a company-wide initiative to train and equip Penn Mutual field leaders and financial professionals on how to incorporate the benefits of life insurance as part of a comprehensive special needs plan. In the first two years of the program, 50 financial professionals and staff members attended training forums to learn how to best work with and serve the special needs community.

“Knowing that nearly one-fifth of all Americans — more than 56 million people — have a disability, and close to 30% of all families have a family member with a disability, we recognized the need to educate our field leaders, financial professionals and staff members on how life insurance can be used to help families facing these challenges,” said Muldoon. “Penn Mutual encourages financial professionals to provide meaningful financial guidance that addresses the complex needs of this community.”

The Disability Matters Awards, presented annually by Springboard Consulting, honors companies for their innovative programs in the special needs market. The Honorees represent the "best of the best" when it comes to the commitment required and actions necessary for disability inclusion; shining a spotlight on companies that have had successes in mainstreaming people with disabilities in their workforce, workplace and/or marketplace. Amazon, American Airlines, and Royal Caribbean International were also recognized with 2020 Marketplace Awards.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Since 1847, Penn Mutual has been committed to helping people live life with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted financial professionals, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

©2020 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:38aFORBES ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:38aBLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aAM BEST : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
BU
10:38aLVMH : 2019 Dividend
GL
10:37aFree Team Online Storage for the Post-Corona Era
GL
10:36aTHERAPEUTIC INTERNATIONAL : Universal Donor Immunotherapy StemVacs™ Activates Antiviral Immune Cells While Protecting Lungs From "Cytokine Storm"
PR
10:35aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. – KGJI
GL
10:35aQuantGate Systems Inc. Corporate Update
NE
10:35aSBERBANK : Alexander Morozov leaves Sberbank as of 1 July 2020. Alexandra Buriko becomes the new CFO
EQ
10:34aB COMMUNICATIONS : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Final Dismissal of Request for Class Action Lawsuit Against Pelephone
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group