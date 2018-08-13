The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Introduces David Wiesner as New President of Leap Systems, LLC

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) is pleased to
introduce David Wiesner as the new president of Leap Systems, LLC
(Leap). As a leading provider of innovative financial systems for
financial professionals, Leap welcomes Wiesner’s deep history in
business relationship building, innovation, and technology expertise.
Wiesner replaces Ande Frazier who is leading a new Penn Mutual
subsidiary focused on women consumers.
Wiesner joins Leap from eMoney Advisor, where he served as vice
president. While at eMoney, he directed a major financial planning
technology system for a large mutual life insurer.
In his new role, David will be responsible for leading Leap in pursuit
of its mission, including leadership of the organization, and continuing
to offer innovative financial planning tools.
“David’s experience creating valued solutions that benefit advisers, his
thorough understanding of financial technology, and his industry
expertise will help Leap to continue to grow,” says David O’Malley,
president and chief operating officer at Penn Mutual. “We are confident
that with David’s leadership and professional experience, he will be
able to further expand Leap’s mission to help advisers in their work
with clients.”
Of his role, Wiesner explains how his philosophies and career goals
aligned with Leap and Penn Mutual’s. “The foundation of my experience is
in technology leadership and my passion is relationship building. With
those in mind, I’m excited to begin working with the Leap community.
Together we will strive to implement innovative ways to better support
advisers and the clients they serve.”
About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Since 1847, Penn Mutual has been committed to helping people live life
with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life
insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of
trusted advisers, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and
businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its advisers with
retirement and investment services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc.
Registered Investment Advisor and wholly owned subsidiary. Member
FINRA/SIPC. We are proud to work together in a values-driven and
relationship-based culture. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.
About Leap Systems, LLC
Leap Systems, LLC, an affiliate of Penn Mutual, is a leading provider of
innovative financial systems for advisors throughout the United States
and Canada. Since its founding in 1980, Leap has been recognized by many
of the world’s top financial institutions as a leader and trusted
resource for achieving superior results and delivering an end-to-end
financial solution.
©2018 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham,
PA 19044
