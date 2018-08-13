Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Introduces David Wiesner as New President of Leap Systems, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Wiesner brings decades of experience to prominent financial systems provider

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) is pleased to introduce David Wiesner as the new president of Leap Systems, LLC (Leap). As a leading provider of innovative financial systems for financial professionals, Leap welcomes Wiesner’s deep history in business relationship building, innovation, and technology expertise. Wiesner replaces Ande Frazier who is leading a new Penn Mutual subsidiary focused on women consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005385/en/

David Wiesner, president of Leap Systems, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

David Wiesner, president of Leap Systems, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

Wiesner joins Leap from eMoney Advisor, where he served as vice president. While at eMoney, he directed a major financial planning technology system for a large mutual life insurer.

In his new role, David will be responsible for leading Leap in pursuit of its mission, including leadership of the organization, and continuing to offer innovative financial planning tools.

“David’s experience creating valued solutions that benefit advisers, his thorough understanding of financial technology, and his industry expertise will help Leap to continue to grow,” says David O’Malley, president and chief operating officer at Penn Mutual. “We are confident that with David’s leadership and professional experience, he will be able to further expand Leap’s mission to help advisers in their work with clients.”

Of his role, Wiesner explains how his philosophies and career goals aligned with Leap and Penn Mutual’s. “The foundation of my experience is in technology leadership and my passion is relationship building. With those in mind, I’m excited to begin working with the Leap community. Together we will strive to implement innovative ways to better support advisers and the clients they serve.”

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Since 1847, Penn Mutual has been committed to helping people live life with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted advisers, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its advisers with retirement and investment services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc. Registered Investment Advisor and wholly owned subsidiary. Member FINRA/SIPC. We are proud to work together in a values-driven and relationship-based culture. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

About Leap Systems, LLC

Leap Systems, LLC, an affiliate of Penn Mutual, is a leading provider of innovative financial systems for advisors throughout the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 1980, Leap has been recognized by many of the world’s top financial institutions as a leader and trusted resource for achieving superior results and delivering an end-to-end financial solution.

©2018 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27pPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces That S&P Maalot Has Affirmed the Company's ilA+/Stable Credit Rating
BU
05:26pMANCHESTER UNITED : Wes Brown tells Manchester United star Paul Pogba to shut and play
AQ
05:25pBARCLAYS : Bank PLC XBRL data files
PU
05:25pNAPATECH A/S : CounterFlow AI Enters OEM Deal with Napatech for Deep Packet Catpture to AI-driven Threat Detection
PU
05:25pJERASH US : King pays condolences to family of fallen gendarme
AQ
05:25pWOLFE & STEC, LTD : It's Time for Illinois to Rethink Harsh Punishments for Young Offenders
GL
05:25pSBERBANK : Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
EQ
05:24pCASTROL INDIA : Mumbai's Manish, Sunil, Sachin win Castrol Super Mechanic Title for Cars
AQ
05:24pMOREPEN LABORATORIES : Labs begins FY 2018-19 with impressive Q1 performance
AQ
05:24pBHARAT AGRI FERT & REALTY : Equity99.com releases buy report on Bharat Agri Fert and Realty
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..
5BAYER : BAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.