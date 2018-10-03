The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Fines Casino $95,000 for Regulatory Violations

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved fines today totaling $95,000 against the operator of SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia for table games violations.

The fines were the result of Board approvals at its public meeting of consent agreements between the PGCB's Office of Enforcement Counsel and Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P.

The first consent agreement approved by the Board resulted in a fine of $85,000 against Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P. for seven incidents in which SugarHouse Casino personnel failed to properly address automated shuffler warnings at table games. These failures resulted in games being played with compromised decks.

The second approved consent agreement carried a fine of $10,000 against Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P. for the casino not being compliant with its Board-approved rules and guidelines for Spanish 21 blackjack that resulted in game play with compromised decks.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 31, 2018 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov . You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

