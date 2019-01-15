The Pennsylvania State University's Nanofabrication Lab Orders Advanced-Configuration Temescal Electron Beam Metallization System from Ferrotec

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec Corporation, a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions and the leading manufacturer of electron beam evaporative coating systems, announced that the Nanofabrication Lab within Penn State's Materials Research Institute has ordered a special, advanced-configuration Temescal FC-2000 electron beam evaporation system. With enhanced substrate processing technologies packed into a compact, R&D-class system, the Nanofabrication Lab will have access to unmatched levels of precision uniformity to support its work in nanomaterials research.

The Temescal FC-2000 is compact, small capacity research-class electron beam evaporation system. For the Penn State Materials Research Institute (MRI) system, the FC-2000 will incorporate Temescal's patented non-contact, magnetic drive HULA substrate carrier system. While it represents a cornerstone feature of the premium Temescal Auratus™ line of coaters, fitting the HULA into a compact system presented challenges due to the size and planetary motion path of the carrier, but the precision uniformity delivered by this technology is expected to deliver significant benefits for select research on wafers up to 150mm diameter.

"At Penn State's Materials Research Institute, we provide open access to MRI facilities for fabrication at the nano- and micro-scale, in conjunction with materials and device characterization utilizing the most advanced techniques available. We were really excited by the uniformity results we'd seen in the Temescal Auratus systems, but as a research facility, we couldn't justify one of these production-capacity systems," said Chad Eichfeld, Director of Operations at the Penn State Nanofab. "Working closely with the Temescal team, they took our technical requirements and were able to implement a HULA carrier system in a R&D-class system that was perfect for our needs."

"At Ferrotec, we are dedicated to advancing capability and progress in critical issues involved in e-beam evaporation," said Gregg Wallace, managing director of Temescal Systems at Ferrotec. "We are pleased to have worked with Penn State to bring this level of functionality to the research market and we look forward to partnering with Penn State and its MRI team to further their industrial engagements."

The Penn State Materials Research Institute (MRI) and its Nanofabrication Lab are based in University Park, Pennsylvania in an industry-friendly facility that provides open access to MRI facilities for fabrication at the nano- and micro-scale, in conjunction with materials and device characterization utilizing the most advanced techniques available, and a suite of computational modeling capabilities backed by faculty and staff experts.

Funding to make this purchase possible was provided by the Penn State Vice President for Research Office.

For further information about Penn State Materials Research Institute, visit: https://www.mri.psu.edu/Temescal

More information about the FC-2000, Auratus and other Temescal system products from Ferrotec can be found at www.temescal.net.

More About Penn State – Materials Research Institute

The Penn State Materials Research Institute (MRI) based in University Park, Pennsylvania, is a interdisciplinary research institute, with a culture of strong collaboration across disciplines. A hallmark of this facility is the "four laboratories-one integrated solution" concept. Penn State has long ranked among the nation's top universities in industry-sponsored research, and typically partners with more than 400 companies annually. In 2016, NSF ranked PSU materials research first in the country in the individual field of materials science. With a four-lab solution, the staff scientists and engineers enable users to transition fundamental research in nanomaterials to innovation-driven multicomponent integrated devices and system demonstrations. For additional information about the Materials Research Institute, visit Penn State's website at www.mri.psu.edu/

More About Ferrotec

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Corporation (JASDAQ: 6890 (OTC)) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Today, Ferrotec is a global enterprise characterized by substantial intercompany cooperation in the research, manufacturing and marketing of a diverse range of products and services. Ferrotec's Temescal division is the leading manufacturer of electron beam-based evaporative coating systems. For additional information about Ferrotec's products, visit the company's web site at www.ferrotec.com.

