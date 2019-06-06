Log in
The Penny Hoarder Introduces Rosé & 401(k), A Wine Social Event Promoting “Judgment-Free” Financial Education

06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

St. Petersburg, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Penny Hoarder today announced its first event experience: Rosé & 401(k). This event, taking place June 26, will be a sip-and-learn session. The Penny Hoarder will share the basics of investing over rosé in what promises to be a fun, interactive experience.

“We’re always listening to what our audience asks for,” said The Penny Hoarder’s CEO, Kyle Taylor. “Penny Hoarders everywhere have been inquiring about an in-person event experience. Rosé and 401(k) is our response to that. We’re thrilled to be launching first in the Tampa Bay area where our local community will have an opportunity to learn about investing over rosé.”

Founded in 2010, The Penny Hoarder’s mission is to help people learn how to make, save and manage money. The company has been nationally recognized for its smart, fun and personal approach to finance. Rosé & 401(k) marks The Penny Hoarder’s foray into the events industry and is a nod toward the brand’s lighthearted nature.

During the event, Tampa Bay area community members will begin with an open networking and taste testing of different rosé wines provided by partner Try Wine Company. Following that, Ameriprise Financial Services Heather Saunders CRPC® will present the basics of investing in an interactive workshop.


Event Details

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location:
The Penny Hoarder HQ

490 1st Avenue South, Floor 8
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

Ticket price:

Early bird: $20 (ends 6/14)

General admission: $25

Advance registration is required. To register for this event, visit: roseand401k.eventbrite.com


About The Penny Hoarder:

The Penny Hoarder is one of the largest personal finance websites reaching millions of readers each month across the country. Its purpose is to share actionable articles and resources to teach people how to earn, save and manage their money. For three consecutive years, the Inc. 500/5000 has ranked The Penny Hoarder one of the fastest-growing private media companies in America.

To learn more about The Penny Hoarder, visit https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/.

Ameriprise Financial:

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC. © 2019 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Maryann Akinboyewa
The Penny Hoarder
727-489-4159
maryann@thepennyhoarder.com

