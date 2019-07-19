The People's Moon to be Unveiled at Times Square & London Piccadilly This Saturday, July 20, the Day and Hour They Landed

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday 20 July, The Aldrin Family Foundation will host a free family celebration with The People's Moon transforming New York's Times Square into Tranquillity base celebrating the 50th Anniversary of when humans first walked on the Moon taking over numerous screens. The People's Moon will be shown simultaneously at London Piccadilly Lights, and in an exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where Apollo 11 launched in 1969.



In an enormous room in the New York Marriott Marquis the public will be able to 'Walk on the Moon', a 180 meter square boot print by UK artist Helen Marshall, and explore the educational Giant Moon MapTM and Giant Mars MapTM by the Aldrin Family Foundation. Printed and installed by UK printers Prolific Graphics, the photo mosaic is comprised of thousands of photographs submitted by public.



The public can participate from their armchairs and explore the online Moon photo mosaic www.thepeoplesmoon.com made up of everybody's images.





QUOTES



"During this 50th Anniversary, we want to bring people together to share this moment - to look up at the Moon and have hope again. We all share that same Moon and it reminds us we're humans together on the same planet," says Christina Korp of the Aldrin Family Foundation.



"The People's Moon is an opportunity for the public to join all of the world's citizens to become a part of a living legacy time capsule," explained artist Helen Marshall, UK.

An interactive legacy exhibit is also at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, co-created by artist Helen Marshall, Moondog Animation Studios and DesignShop .

Historical sequences provided by Discovery Channel, Blue Aurora Media , and Stephen Slater. Screens and Space kindly donated by Times Square Alliance, Clear Channel, NASDAQ, Reuters, Champs, Landsec, Ocean Outdoor, Nickelodeon and Viacom.

Thousands of photos were submitted by children from the New York Department of Education and AR patches from Astro Reality are featured in the giant floor mosaic.

The House of Lords UK debated the impact of the Moon landings, led by Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, young people participated at the St Pauls Way Trust Summer Science School.

Jannicke Mikkelsen, VR cinematographer showcased her Lunar Window at the Apollo 50th Gala.

The People's Moon also screens at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore's Marina Bay, co-produced by Blue Aurora Media .

