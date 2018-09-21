The Perfect Gift For Kids in the Kitchen!

Yonanas—Kids Are Obsessing Over It

Kids across America are going bananas for Yonanas! It’s fun to use. It’s easy to use. And it puts a healthy twist on dairy-free ice cream. The only necessary ingredient is frozen fruit. No water. No milk.

The Yonanas is assembled in 3 easy steps with dishwasher safe parts.

Kids make their own creations by putting frozen fruits down the chute, hitting a single button, and watching it magically transform into a frozen sorbet. Alternate fruits like blueberries, strawberries and bananas to create a tie-dye rainbow swirl. The silky, smooth dairy-free texture is appreciated by children of all ages. Not to mention the sometimes ‘secret’ side of this being a healthy dessert that looks and feels just like soft serve ice cream (without all the calories, sodium, fat and cholesterol)!

Of course, there is always the option to really mix it up by adding in sprinkles, chocolate chips, Oreos, homemade cookie crumbles, granola or your favorite syrups.

With Yonanas, kids get to be the chef, artist and master of fun.

Sized to sit neatly on any kitchen counter, users of all ages have easy access to healthy frozen treats. The Classic model is under $35 and is featured in the kitchen of over one million homes! It has been ranked a top selling ice cream machine, often number one among 100 competitors, on Amazon.com. The technology of this machine was put through rigorous testing by the Good Housekeeping’s Research Institute and was honored to win their Very Innovative Products (VIP) Award.

The Yonanas Maker™ is dishwasher safe and BPA-free. It’s sold direct on Yonanas.com and at retailers nationwide including Bed, Bath & Beyond. For more information, please visit www.yonanas.com and get your Yo! on today.

