The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley : Celebrates the Culmination of 30 Years with New Ownership Structure and Board of Directors

The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley has announced a new ownership structure and the formation of its first board of directors. Building on the success of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2018, Founder Tracy Hayward announced she now shares ownership with co-presidents and long-time employees, Chief Marketing Officer Michele Lex and Chief Financial Officer Medhane Kidane.

At a time when many independent companies are succumbing to consolidation, Hayward’s decision reflects her commitment to the future of The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, a leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées, zests and signature blends for culinary, pastry and beverage application.

“The new management direction at The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is a testament to the success and the potential of independent business. It affirms my commitment to growth by partnering with two trusted long-time managers,” Hayward said. “I have a unique situation. The company enjoys having many long-time employees. This overture to make Med and Michele owners ensures that we have broader options for courses of action and accountability for the company moving forward. We are excited for this new bridge into our future and the ability to share our growth and continued success as a family inside a dynamic company that is held by many unique relationships.”

“Medhane and I are thrilled to lead The Perfect Purée into the next 30 years,” Lex said. “The last 10 years have been pivotal growth years as we jumped head-first into beverage application with impressive results. We know there is still much to achieve, including the launch of two new flavors later this year, Peach Ginger and Red Jalapeño Purée, and we look forward to the challenge of continuing to provide a high-quality product to our customers.”

The new five-member board of directors was established to continue The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley’s role as a historically successful and trusted leader in the specialty foods industry. The board will support the company’s growth with independent perspective and provide legal responsibility and obligation to support the company’s goals.

Board members include Hayward, Lex and Kidane along with long-time friends Sangeeta Patel, PhD, and Michael Roy. Patel was a former employee of The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley. She is the founder and principal scientist at Product Solutions Research, Inc. in Davis, CA, and the chief scientific officer at TriKomBio in Klamath Falls, OR, and Just One Organics in Santa Rosa, CA. Roy, the president and managing director at Pacific Marketing Partners, Inc., has a deep understanding of corporate finance and strategic development. Atty. Mark Cassanego will serve as counsel, bringing to the board more than 30 years’ experience in providing legal advice to private businesses and business owners, including venture-backed and other privately-owned entities.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

Since 1988, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley has indulged the culinary passions of chefs, mixologists and food enthusiasts with products that provide ultimate fresh fruit flavor without the peeling, dicing and simmering required for making purées from scratch.

The company’s line-up of fruit purées, specialties and blends features 30-plus premium flavors, ranging from pantry staples raspberry, strawberry and banana to the tropical lychee, passion fruit and pink guava. The fruits are harvested at the peak of season, puréed and packed frozen to maintain optimal freshness, flavor and color no matter what the season. As the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is revered in restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries and catering kitchens for the just-picked taste and unmatched consistency of its products.

All flavors can be frozen for up to 24 months from date of manufacture. When thawed, the purées, concentrates and specialties last 7-10 days in the refrigerator, and blends for 21 days.

For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005285/en/