The Pill Club : Raises $51 Million to Expand Birth Control Delivery and Prescription Services to Women Across the Country

01/22/2019 | 07:31am EST

The first company to deliver birth control to all 50 states continues to grow as a women’s healthcare advocate

The Pill Club, the first and leading online birth control prescription and delivery service in the United States, today announced $51 million in Series B funding, bringing its total funding to $67 million to date. The round was led by VMG, with participation from new investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), ACME Capital and existing investors Base10 and Shasta Ventures. The company’s mission is to place healthcare back into the hands of women through education, options and access.

In the U.S., 19 million women live in counties that lack reasonable access to a full range of contraceptives. The Pill Club is solving this massive problem with an all-in-one solution that both prescribes and delivers birth control around the country. The company is the first to have its own pharmacy, which dispenses birth control to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and can currently prescribe medication in 35 states.

“Dependable, seamless and discreet aren’t words typically associated with obtaining birth control and contraceptives,” said Nick Chang, founder and CEO of The Pill Club. “When we launched in 2016, we realized that many new members didn’t have easy access to the prescriptions they needed. Our driving force has always been to put power back into the hands of women, and we’re thrilled to work with our investors as we continue enabling members to make important personal decisions through our easy-to-use service.”

Aiming to be the trusted leader in women’s health, The Pill Club’s robust medical team includes doctors, nurses and patient care coordinators who handle prescription fulfillment and guide members every step of the way. It also provides women who don’t live near a doctor the ability to access the care they need, as over 80 percent of The Pill Club’s patients have expressed concern about impaired or limited opportunities due to financial, geographical or familial constraints.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Nick and the entire team at The Pill Club team to fulfill their inspiring mission of providing women with better access to affordable reproductive healthcare,” said Kara Roell, VMG Partners. “The Pill Club is dedicated to creating an informed, educated and supportive community for all women, and in turn, is creating a trusted brand in healthcare that resonates with a significant portion of the population.”

The Pill Club combines the privacy of telemedicine with the ownership of a pharmacy to ensure women get the right prescription from the comfort of their own homes. Currently offering more than 100 brands of the birth control pill, NuvaRing®, emergency contraceptives and female condoms, The Pill Club is actively working on expanding its offerings to address the broader $20B+ women’s health market. With this new infusion of capital, The Pill Club will focus on improving its technology to further automate operations and expand prescription services. The funding will also be utilized to expand The Pill Club’s education services so members are well-versed on the most up-to-date contraceptive care and their available options. The company also aims to grow its workforce by 50 percent over the next year.

“The Pill Club is scaling rapidly and we are thrilled to be partnering with Nick and the team to further their important mission,” said TJ Nahigian, co-founder and managing partner at Base10. “For us this wasn’t just an industry bet but also a founder bet. Nick is an outstanding leader, repeat health tech founder, incredibly passionate and has an ambitious vision to automate and dramatically improve women’s healthcare and increase access. We are proud to be an investor and looking forward to watching the platform continue to scale.”

To sign up, members simply create an account on The Pill Club’s website, share where their existing prescription is located or upload an image of their prescription, and The Pill Club pharmacists take care of the rest. For those located in a state where The Pill Club prescribes, members can indicate that they need a new prescription written up when signing up. Delivery is 100 percent free, and The Pill Club texts members a tracking link each time their prescriptions have been filled and are on the way. Refills are also automatic, eliminating the risk of delays each month or wait in the dreaded pharmacy line. The company accepts all major prescription insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, Family PACT and Medicaid in certain states. The Pill Club is a licensed pharmacy recognized by pharmacy boards in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit www.thepillclub.com

About The Pill Club: The Pill Club is the first all-in-one healthcare startup delivering and prescribing birth control across the US. We empower women to make decisions about their health, judgment-free, from their smartphone. Our medical team includes doctors, nurses, and patient care coordinators ready to guide members every step of the way. We are on a mission to simplify women's healthcare - from providing crucial wellness information to offering a streamlined prescription and delivery service - all with our signature care packages and personalized touch.


