The Pinehills : Wins Gold for “Best Mixed-Use Community” at the 2019 PRISM Awards

Also Honored by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston were Pinehills Home Builders MacKenzie Brothers and Whitman Homes

The Pinehills, by New England Development, is one of the country’s most celebrated examples of creating community and is honored to be the recipient of the 2019 Gold PRISM Award for Best Mixed-Use Community.

The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) recently held its annual PRISM Awards Gala at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf Hotel to celebrate the best of the best in the local residential building industry. The awards recognize the finest projects and outstanding achievements of builders, developers, project owners, architects, land planners, interior designers, remodelers, and other professionals in the home building industry.

The Mixed-Use Community category included any urban, suburban or village development, or even a single building that blends a combination of uses including residential, commercial, cultural, institutional or industrial. Judges considered the overall integration of this variety of different uses and how together they benefitted the community and its residents.

The Pinehills team, led by New England Development, Managing Partner Tony Green, and Pinehills LLC President, John Judge, points to its mission of putting nature first. Says Green, "Instead of making the land something it's not, we have made our plan nestle into the land.”

2020 marks The Pinehills’ 20th anniversary. Over this time, this classic village in Plymouth has earned the reputation of having a strong design ethic and innovative approach that blends New England architectural forms and patterns into something contemporary yet timeless. This vibrant place respects the history of the land and the beauty of its more than 3,000 acres, offering residents connections to nature and to other people who live and work there.

The Pinehills is a beautifully realized and energized community where residents and visitors are never at a loss for something to do or someone to do it with. The Village Green, the heart and soul of The Pinehills is home to the Mayflower Beer Garden, The Market, coffee shop, wine store, professional offices, a U.S. Post Office, several tasty restaurants and the award-winning Mirbeau Inn & Spa. The Pinehills holds festive seasonal and art celebrations that bring people from all over the South Shore together.

The Pinehills took home awards in the following categories:

Gold Winner for Best Mixed-Use Community – The Pinehills

Gold Winner for Best Detached Home Under 2,000 Sq. Ft.– Climber’s Path by MacKenzie Brothers at The Pinehills

Gold Winner for Best Attached Home Under 1,800 Sq. Ft. – Symington Woods by Whitman Homes at The Pinehills

Silver Winner for Best Interior Merchandising (average sale price under $650,000) – Symington Woods by Whitman Homes at The Pinehills

Homes are available from the $400Ks to over $2 million. The Pinehills: https://www.pinehills.com/ or (508) 209-2000.

ABOUT THE PINEHILLS

Nearly 20 years ago, and more than 2,800 families ago, The Pinehills began in Plymouth, MA. Now this well-established village is one of the nation’s most celebrated examples of thoughtful community planning and design. More than 100 awards, including “Community of The Year,” “Best Mixed-Use Community in The U.S.,” “Best Master-planned Community in the U.S.” and “Best Smart Growth Community in the U.S.,” recognize The Pinehills for its quality and environmental stewardship. Holding true to the village’s original vision—a robust sense of community, active open space, and intimate neighborhoods—The Pinehills includes more than 3,000 acres, over 2800 homes and growing, and more than 25 shops, restaurants and services at the Village Green all open to the public, including Mirbeau Inn & Spa and The Market. The Pinehills was designed and continues to grow under the visionary partnership of Steve Karp, Douglass Karp and Steve Fischman of New England Development; Tony Green, Pinehills LLC’s managing partner; Alan Green and Dan Green of The Green Company, and Tom Wallace of Wallace Associates.

ABOUT THE BUILDERS AND REMODELERS OF GREATER BOSTON:

BRAGB, a trade association affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Massachusetts, has represented the industry since 1944. BRAGB has evolved into one of the leading trade associations in New England. With over 390 member companies, including single-family, multifamily builders, and commercial builders and remodeling contractors, BRAGB is one of New England’s most prominent and influential trade associations.

