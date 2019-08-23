The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Names Beemac, Inc. a Winner of the Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2019 Award

Beemac, Inc., a premier full-service transportation provider, announced today the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has named it a winner of the Greater Pittsburgh Area 2019 Top Workplaces award.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We all work hard, and we’re proud to be recognized for doing so,” said Loren Dworakowski, president of Beemac, Inc. “Everyone is supportive and always willing to provide their help and experience to reach our goals.”

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

About Beemac, Inc.

Beemac, Inc. is a premier full-service transportation provider offering asset-based trucking, third-party logistics (3PL) and freight brokerage services, intermodal shipping including rail, air and barge, port services, warehousing, material handling and specialized hauling services throughout North America. Beemac Trucking operates in excess of 500 trucks and is headquartered in Ambridge, PA with over 30 terminals nationwide. Beemac Logistics, based in Beaver, PA, currently has offices in Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Denver and Houston. Beemac serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including industrial manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, retail, CPG and agricultural industries.

Beemac handles thousands of loads per month across all major freight modes including flatbed, van, refrigerated, rail, barge, ocean and air. The company provides cost effective solutions to transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America using its own assets and partnering with over 17,000 carrier partners, along with Class-1 railroads, steamship lines and all major barge lines.

Beemac’s overall mission is to provide the highest quality of professional trucking, logistics, and intermodal services to our customers in the most consistent and efficient manner possible.

