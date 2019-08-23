Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Names Beemac, Inc. a Winner of the Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2019 Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

Beemac, Inc., a premier full-service transportation provider, announced today the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has named it a winner of the Greater Pittsburgh Area 2019 Top Workplaces award.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We all work hard, and we’re proud to be recognized for doing so,” said Loren Dworakowski, president of Beemac, Inc. “Everyone is supportive and always willing to provide their help and experience to reach our goals.”

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

About Beemac, Inc.

Beemac, Inc. is a premier full-service transportation provider offering asset-based trucking, third-party logistics (3PL) and freight brokerage services, intermodal shipping including rail, air and barge, port services, warehousing, material handling and specialized hauling services throughout North America. Beemac Trucking operates in excess of 500 trucks and is headquartered in Ambridge, PA with over 30 terminals nationwide. Beemac Logistics, based in Beaver, PA, currently has offices in Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Denver and Houston. Beemac serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including industrial manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, retail, CPG and agricultural industries.

Beemac handles thousands of loads per month across all major freight modes including flatbed, van, refrigerated, rail, barge, ocean and air. The company provides cost effective solutions to transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America using its own assets and partnering with over 17,000 carrier partners, along with Class-1 railroads, steamship lines and all major barge lines.

Beemac’s overall mission is to provide the highest quality of professional trucking, logistics, and intermodal services to our customers in the most consistent and efficient manner possible.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pSALESFORCE COM : How Salesforce Accelerates New Customer Onboarding Using Journey Builder
PU
02:26pTRANSAT A T : 2019-08-23 — Special meeting of shareholders closing speech by Jean-Marc Eustache
PU
02:26pTRANSAT A T : 2019-08-23 — Special meeting of shareholders opening speech by Jean-Marc Eustache
PU
02:25pCourt affirms alternative Keystone XL oil pipeline route through Nebraska
RE
02:25pMACY'S : Macy's, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:20pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)
BU
02:17p2Q GDP Revision Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:17pSinclair Eyes More Regional Sports Networks as Disney Deal Closes
DJ
02:16pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Self-Employed Mortgage Application Tips
PU
02:16pCISCO : Groupe T2i Streamlines Operations, Integrates with IBM and VMWare with Cisco Data Center Anywhere
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
3ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
4SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group