The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Names Family Resources a Winner of the Pittsburgh 2018 Top Workplaces Award

Family Resources has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The list is based solely on employee feedback
gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage,
LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based
employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects
of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection,
just to name a few.
“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug
Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that
earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are
better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize
and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee
engagement.”
“We are celebrating the cultural shift of our organization by being
recognized as one of the Top Workplaces 2018 Pittsburgh,” said Aimee
LeFevers, Executive Director. “Our family of staff feels supported,
valued and cared for – and that’s the secret to providing the best
services to families and ending a fiscal year with a positive number.”
“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,”
Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a
distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”
About Family Resources
The mission of Family Resources is to prevent and treat child abuse by
strengthening families and neighborhoods. Since 1986, Family Resources
has distinguished itself as a leader in combating child abuse and
providing support and treatment services in western Pennsylvania. We
make families stronger by giving parents the skills and support they
need to raise their children in safe and healthy ways. We work with
children, with neighborhoods, and with other agencies so that kids can
grow up into successful adults.
About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage
(formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of
technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock
potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their
organizations. The research partner behind the Top
Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000
organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United
States.
