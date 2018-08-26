Log in
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Names Family Resources a Winner of the Pittsburgh 2018 Top Workplaces Award

08/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

Family Resources has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

“We are celebrating the cultural shift of our organization by being recognized as one of the Top Workplaces 2018 Pittsburgh,” said Aimee LeFevers, Executive Director. “Our family of staff feels supported, valued and cared for – and that’s the secret to providing the best services to families and ending a fiscal year with a positive number.”

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

About Family Resources

The mission of Family Resources is to prevent and treat child abuse by strengthening families and neighborhoods. Since 1986, Family Resources has distinguished itself as a leader in combating child abuse and providing support and treatment services in western Pennsylvania. We make families stronger by giving parents the skills and support they need to raise their children in safe and healthy ways. We work with children, with neighborhoods, and with other agencies so that kids can grow up into successful adults.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.


© Business Wire 2018
