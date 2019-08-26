The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Names Steiner Realty, Inc A Winner of the Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2019 Award

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Steiner Realty, Inc. announces their designation as one of Pittsburgh's 2019 Top Workplaces. Steiner Realty has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."



Casey Steiner, the company's President, expressed his pride in obtaining the designation, placing the company among an esteemed group of 90 Pittsburgh-area companies. "This award validates our efforts to continuously improve a company built on a firm foundation of trust and respect for everyone," remarked Casey. "We commend our employees for all their hard work that provides our tenants with clean, comfortable, well-maintained housing," he said. "And we will continue to invest time and resources in our employees, treating them all as family, listening to their opinions and responding to them in good faith."



"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."



About Steiner Realty:



Steiner Realty, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based real estate brokerage firm owned and operated by Clarence H. (Casey) Steiner since 1989. Steiner Realty, Inc. currently manages over 1600+ rental units in the Greater Pittsburgh area in a mix of luxury loft apartments, community apartment complexes, small apartment buildings and high-rises, as well as single-family homes and townhouses. In addition to office staff, Steiner Realty employs a full-service maintenance staff to handle all aspects of property maintenance, repair, and updating.



About Energage, LLC:



Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

