The Plastic Surgery Foundation and MTF Biologics Open Applications for Allograft Tissue Research Grant Program

Partners fund advancements in tissue transplantation for plastic and reconstructive surgery

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) and MTF Biologics are now accepting applications for their Allograft Tissue Research Grant Program. A collaborative effort from The PSF and MTF Biologics that began in 2013, the program funds applied research on biologic reconstruction to enhance patient care. The deadline for submissions is December 3, 2018.

“To develop new clinical approaches and advance positive patient outcomes in plastic and reconstructive surgery, we need a constant stream of new research in the field,” said Arun Gosain, M.D., president of The PSF. “We are pleased to continue this partnership with MTF Biologics to fund the critical work of clinicians and scientists seeking to uncover new ways that human tissue can advance patient care and results.”

MTF Biologics has committed $1 million to The PSF/MTF Biologics Allograft Tissue Research Grant Program through 2021, and selected applicants may receive up to $100,000 to support 1 to 2 year research projects advancing the use of allograft technologies in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Supported research must include a strong clinical translation component that incorporates dermal, adipose, placental or other allograft transplant technologies.

“Through our partnership with The Plastic Surgery Foundation, we have been able to foster more opportunities for biological reconstruction research,” said Marc Long, Ph.D., Vice President of R&D at MTF Biologics. “We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our mission of supporting surgeon-scientists and healthcare providers who are seeking new ways to save and heal lives.”

Over the last five years, The PSF/MTF Biologics Allograft Tissue Research Grant Program has funded projects from clinicians and researchers at institutions including University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, University of California, Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Pittsburgh, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, among others.

Recent funded projects include:

Optimizing Adipose Stem Cell Immunotherapy through Cell-Assisted Lipotransfer

Tissue-Engineered Lymph Node Transplantation for the Treatment of Lymphedema

Activated Adipose Stem Cells for the Prevention/Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Tissue Engineered 3-D Ear Cartilage Construct

Skin Improvement in Radiation Wounds: The Impact of Adipose Derived Stem Cells

Perfusion Decellularized Skin Flap as a Dermo-Epidermal Scaffold

Bio-patterned DermaMatrix to Induce Islet Cell Allograft Tolerance

Evaluation of Human Acellular Dermal Matrix in Joint Arthroplasty

“Since 1987, MTF Biologics has given more than $50 million in grants to fuel important advances in regenerative medicine and serve as a driving force in creating research opportunities that advance the science of tissue transplantation,” said Jeffrey Cartmell, PhD, Associate Director of Intellectual Property & Grants at MTF Biologics. “Prior grant recipients have produced exceptional work in their respective fields, and we look forward to funding the next generation of scientists as they uncover new solutions to improve patient care.”

Applications for the 2019 PSF/MTF Allograft Tissue Research Grant Program close on December 3, 2018. Investigators may apply online at www.thepsf.org/research/grants-program/the-psf-mtf-allograft-tissue-research-grant, or email research@plasticsurgery.org or visit www.thepsf.org for more information.

About The PSF

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) supports the research and international activities for members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The PSF works alongside ASPS to support the innovators' idea, teaches researchers how to articulate the relevancy, the impact and the possibilities that their ideas hold, works to bring the right people together so that the tested and meaningful idea can reach the marketplace and helps a cadre of volunteers take those new ideas and tried and true procedures to all corners of the world to help people.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

