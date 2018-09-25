The Plastic Surgery Foundation and MTF Biologics Open Applications for Allograft Tissue Research Grant Program

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) and MTF
Biologics are now accepting applications for their Allograft Tissue
Research Grant Program. A collaborative effort from The PSF and MTF
Biologics that began in 2013, the program funds applied research on
biologic reconstruction to enhance patient care. The deadline for
submissions is December 3, 2018.
“To develop new clinical approaches and advance positive patient
outcomes in plastic and reconstructive surgery, we need a constant
stream of new research in the field,” said Arun Gosain, M.D., president
of The PSF. “We are pleased to continue this partnership with MTF
Biologics to fund the critical work of clinicians and scientists seeking
to uncover new ways that human tissue can advance patient care and
results.”
MTF Biologics has committed $1 million to The PSF/MTF Biologics
Allograft Tissue Research Grant Program through 2021, and selected
applicants may receive up to $100,000 to support 1 to 2 year research
projects advancing the use of allograft technologies in plastic and
reconstructive surgery. Supported research must include a strong
clinical translation component that incorporates dermal, adipose,
placental or other allograft transplant technologies.
“Through our partnership with The Plastic Surgery Foundation, we have
been able to foster more opportunities for biological reconstruction
research,” said Marc Long, Ph.D., Vice President of R&D at MTF
Biologics. “We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our
mission of supporting surgeon-scientists and healthcare providers who
are seeking new ways to save and heal lives.”
Over the last five years, The PSF/MTF Biologics Allograft Tissue
Research Grant Program has funded projects from clinicians and
researchers at institutions including University of Texas M.D. Anderson
Cancer Center, University of California, Massachusetts General
Hospital, University of Pittsburgh, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer
Center, among others.
Recent funded projects include:
-
Optimizing Adipose Stem Cell Immunotherapy through Cell-Assisted
Lipotransfer
-
Tissue-Engineered Lymph Node Transplantation for the Treatment of
Lymphedema
-
Activated Adipose Stem Cells for the Prevention/Treatment of Diabetic
Foot Ulcers
-
Tissue Engineered 3-D Ear Cartilage Construct
-
Skin Improvement in Radiation Wounds: The Impact of Adipose Derived
Stem Cells
-
Perfusion Decellularized Skin Flap as a Dermo-Epidermal Scaffold
-
Bio-patterned DermaMatrix to Induce Islet Cell Allograft Tolerance
-
Evaluation of Human Acellular Dermal Matrix in Joint Arthroplasty
“Since 1987, MTF Biologics has given more than $50 million in grants to
fuel important advances in regenerative medicine and serve as a driving
force in creating research opportunities that advance the science of
tissue transplantation,” said Jeffrey Cartmell, PhD, Associate Director
of Intellectual Property & Grants at MTF Biologics. “Prior grant
recipients have produced exceptional work in their respective fields,
and we look forward to funding the next generation of scientists as they
uncover new solutions to improve patient care.”
Applications for the 2019 PSF/MTF Allograft Tissue Research Grant
Program close on December 3, 2018. Investigators may apply online at www.thepsf.org/research/grants-program/the-psf-mtf-allograft-tissue-research-grant,
or email research@plasticsurgery.org or
visit www.thepsf.org for
more information.
About The PSF
The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) supports the research and
international activities for members of the American Society of Plastic
Surgeons (ASPS). The PSF works alongside ASPS to support the innovators'
idea, teaches researchers how to articulate the relevancy, the impact
and the possibilities that their ideas hold, works to bring the right
people together so that the tested and meaningful idea can reach the
marketplace and helps a cadre of volunteers take those new ideas and
tried and true procedures to all corners of the world to help people.
About MTF Biologics
MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation,
is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium
comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery
organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board
of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the
world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by
honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since
its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more
than 130,000 donors and distributed more than 8.4 million grafts for
transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than
58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline
subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For
more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.
