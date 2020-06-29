The Platform for Collaboration on Tax Invites Public Comments on the Draft Toolkit on Tax Treaty Negotiations HTML File

Log in
The Platform for Collaboration on Tax Invites Public Comments on the Draft Toolkit on Tax Treaty Negotiations

06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT
The Platform for Collaboration on Tax Invites Public Comments on the Draft Toolkit on Tax Treaty Negotiations

June 29, 2020

Washington, D.C. - The Platform for Collaboration on Tax (PCT) - a joint initiative of the IMF, OECD, UN and World Bank Group - is seeking feedback from the public on a draft toolkit designed to help developing countries build capacity in tax treaty negotiations.

PCT's Draft Toolkit on Tax Treaty Negotiations is a joint effort to provide capacity-building support to developing countries on tax treaty negotiations, building on existing guidance, particularly from the UN Manual for the Negotiation of Bilateral Tax Treaties between Developed and Developing Countries (the 'UN Manual'). The Toolkit describes the steps involved in tax treaty negotiations such as how to decide whether a comprehensive tax treaty is necessary, how to prepare for and conduct negotiations, and what follow-up measures to take after negotiations. Treaty negotiating teams, especially those who are new to the process, can also find practical tips on the conduct of negotiations and negotiation styles.

Additionally, the Toolkit collates links to publicly available resources that treaty negotiators will find useful, making them easily accessible for treaty teams. The design of the Toolkit allows regular updates and improvements based on the feedback from users and experienced negotiators.

The PCT Secretariat is now seeking comments on the discussion draft of the Toolkit by September 10, 2020 from interested stakeholders. Comments can be sent in two ways:

· All interested stakeholders: Please send your comments by e-mail to taxcollaborationplatform@worldbank.org

· Tax administrations and international or regional tax organizations can also provide their comments on the Knowledge Sharing Platform for Tax Administrations Web site (KSP-TA) by registering HERE

The PCT Secretariat aims to release the final toolkit in early 2021. French and Spanish versions of the discussion draft of the Toolkit will also follow. For more information on the public comment process, please visit: tax-platform.org

Please note that all comments received will be made publicly available. Comments submitted in the name of a collective 'grouping' or 'coalition', or by any person submitting comments on behalf of another person or group of persons, should identify all enterprises or individuals who are members of that collective group, or the person(s) on whose behalf the commentator(s) are acting.

Media queries should be directed to:

  • IMF: media@imf.org
  • OECD: ctp.communications@oecd.org
  • UN: ffdoffice@un.org
  • World Bank Group: Joseph Rebello, jrebello@worldbankgroup.org
IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Keiko Utsunomiya

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:05 UTC
