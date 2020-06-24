Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Plexus Groupe : Announces Second Acquisition in Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

DEER PARK, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a rapidly growing, privately held broker, announces its acquisition of Artisan Insurance Group (AIG) of Brandon, Florida. This is the second agency acquisition in Florida for Plexus who acquired Community Insurance Group, also of Brandon, Florida, earlier the same day. The transaction was completed June 22, 2020.

Artisan Insurance Group was founded in 2001 by Richard Vazquez who built his property & casualty agency one customer at a time while providing superior customer service. Richard will remain on board and be responsible for the integration and management of the combined Tampa Plexus operations. All associates at Artisan have accepted positions with Plexus.

Richard Vazquez, President of Artisan commented, "After founding Artisan in 2001, I decided it was time to find a partner that could provide the capital and resources necessary to take the agency to the next level. After evaluating several qualified buyers, I was drawn to Plexus' commitment to growth and for the opportunity to partner with Bill Puckett and his team at Community. I am excited for our associates to come together as Plexus associates."

Walter R. Fawcett, III, Plexus Groupe CEO said, "As Plexus continues our national expansion through M&A, we were very fortunate to find another quality firm less than 3 miles from our first partnership in Florida. We are excited about combining the two Tampa agencies and offering an expanded range of products to their customers. We welcome Richard and all Artisan associates to the Plexus family."

The Plexus Groupe LLC, founded in 1990 by Walter R. Fawcett, III, offers innovative solutions in employee benefits, property & casualty insurance, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, benefits technology services, and mergers & acquisitions. Additionally, the Plexus Global Network gives clients access to insurance placement in 130 countries around the world. Plexus is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

If you are interested in learning more about a partnership with The Plexus Groupe, please contact Bob Hilb at bhilb@plexusgroupe.com. Visit our website: www.plexusgroupe.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-plexus-groupe-announces-second-acquisition-in-florida-301083220.html

SOURCE The Plexus Groupe


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pEASYJET : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
05:20pEast West Petroleum Announces Extension Agreement
NE
05:19pNOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:19pWESCO INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:18pBLACKBERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pBRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pLEMAITRE VASCULAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group