The Plexus Groupe : Announces Second Acquisition in Florida

DEER PARK, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a rapidly growing, privately held broker, announces its acquisition of Artisan Insurance Group (AIG) of Brandon, Florida. This is the second agency acquisition in Florida for Plexus who acquired Community Insurance Group, also of Brandon, Florida, earlier the same day. The transaction was completed June 22, 2020.

Artisan Insurance Group was founded in 2001 by Richard Vazquez who built his property & casualty agency one customer at a time while providing superior customer service. Richard will remain on board and be responsible for the integration and management of the combined Tampa Plexus operations. All associates at Artisan have accepted positions with Plexus.

Richard Vazquez, President of Artisan commented, "After founding Artisan in 2001, I decided it was time to find a partner that could provide the capital and resources necessary to take the agency to the next level. After evaluating several qualified buyers, I was drawn to Plexus' commitment to growth and for the opportunity to partner with Bill Puckett and his team at Community. I am excited for our associates to come together as Plexus associates."

Walter R. Fawcett, III, Plexus Groupe CEO said, "As Plexus continues our national expansion through M&A, we were very fortunate to find another quality firm less than 3 miles from our first partnership in Florida. We are excited about combining the two Tampa agencies and offering an expanded range of products to their customers. We welcome Richard and all Artisan associates to the Plexus family."

The Plexus Groupe LLC, founded in 1990 by Walter R. Fawcett, III, offers innovative solutions in employee benefits, property & casualty insurance, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, benefits technology services, and mergers & acquisitions. Additionally, the Plexus Global Network gives clients access to insurance placement in 130 countries around the world. Plexus is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

