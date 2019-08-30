The Points Guy : Hires Nathan Richardson as Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Points Guy (TPG), the leading authority on maximizing travel using points and miles earned through loyalty programs and credit cards, announced that Nathan Richardson is joining the growing media platform as Executive Vice President. Richardson comes to The Points Guy with an extensive background in financial technology and digital entrepreneurship, where he is known for building, growing and leading Yahoo! Finance into the number-one online finance and business destination. Richardson is also recognized for his role as Head of Dow Jones Online Consumer Division, where he oversaw Marketwatch, WSJ.com and Barrons.com.

"As The Points Guy's readership, influence and revenue continues to grow, we're excited to expand our leadership team and bring on Nathan's financial and technological expertise," says CEO and Founder Brian Kelly. "Nathan actually introduced me to Bankrate and helped facilitate the sale of The Points Guy years ago and has continued to be a close confidant as we've grown. I'm thrilled to work alongside him to power the business forward and create an evolving vision."

In Richardson's new role, he will be working on TPG's leadership team, alongside CEO Brian Kelly to assist in evolving the TPG brand. The two will be leading the charge in diversifying the company into new industries, partnerships, channels and markets. He'll be serving as a key leader in expanding TPG's travel portfolio, running the day-to-day business operations and marketing performance as well as developing the marketing, customer experience and analytics teams.

"It has been incredible to watch Brian grow TPG from its earliest days to the essential resource for 'travelers in the know,'" says Richardson. "I am thrilled to be joining Brian as he continues to set the pace in the industry."

In addition to Nathan's digital media experience, Richardson has invested in and served as an advisor to several financial technology companies in the past. Currently, he's a board member for Pyxus International, privately held Caribe Media Inc., on the advisory board for The Brookings Institution's Center for Universal Education and on the leadership council of Tech:NYC. Most recently, he founded and sold TradeIt, Inc., a set of patent pending technologies that enable retail investing, and co-founded #waywire with Senator Cory Booker. Richardson also built and served as the President of Gilt City, a subsidiary of Gilt Groupe, Inc., leading the launch of GiltMAN.

This hire comes at a time of rapid editorial growth for The Points Guy, which now sees 10 million monthly unique visitors and has over 3 million social media followers. Richardson will use his experience and expertise to help steer the continued growth for the TPG business.

