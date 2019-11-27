The Police Retirement System of St. Louis Requests Proposals from Law Firms Interested in Serving as Lead Counsel in Granite Construction, Inc. (GVA) Securities Class Action

On November 26, 2019, the Honorable William H. Alsup in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California appointed The Police Retirement System of St. Louis lead plaintiff in Douglas Greene v. Granite Construction Inc., et al., No. 3:19-cv-04744-WHA (N.D. Cal.). The Police Retirement System of St. Louis is requesting proposals from qualified law firms interested in being retained as class counsel in this securities class action (the "Granite Class Action"), subject to court approval. Counsel should have substantial experience, expertise, and adequate resources to fund and prosecute a major securities class action alleging, without limitation, violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Qualified applicants may apply to serve as lead counsel in the Granite Class Action by responding to the request for proposal, which can found on The Police Retirement System of St. Louis' website, www.stlouisprs.org, under the link "Opportunities." Responses to the request for proposal must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. CST on December 12, 2019. Late responses will not be considered.

The Police Retirement System of St. Louis is a qualified retirement plan organized and existing under the Constitution and laws of the State of Missouri pursuant to Sections 86.200-.366 of the Missouri Revised Statutes that serves as the plan for all police officers employed by the municipal police force of the City of St. Louis. The Police Retirement System of St. Louis is responsible for overseeing more than $700 million in assets to provide pension, disability, and survivor benefits to more than 2,000 active and retired police officers and their families.

