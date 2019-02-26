The Population Association to Welcome Academic and Government Leaders to Unveil Scientific Research at its Annual Meeting

The Population Association of America (PAA), a leading non-profit scientific association dedicated to the study of human population change, will release new demographic findings at its Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas on April 10-13, 2019. Over 2,400 scientists and renowned demographers from around the world will unveil new research exploring the most challenging societal issues today. Topics include 2020 Census, the opioid epidemic, international migration, gender, and labor force issues.

“PAA’s Annual Meeting is the largest international meeting unifying and advancing the global study of demography,” said John Casterline, Ph.D., President, PAA. “Scientific findings from the research carried out by demographers have the potential to impact policy, improve communities, and make a positive impact on lives across the globe. We are looking forward to yet another year of powerful discoveries and discussions between researchers, government officials and the international scientific community.”

PAA received 3,786 research submissions, and over the three days, approximately 1,044 research-papers will be delivered through oral presentations and 1,100 research posters will be displayed. Sessions include:

Immigration Policy

Climate Change and Migration

Fertility, Family Planning, Sexual Behavior, and Reproductive Health

Gender, Race and Ethnicity

Lifestyle, Behavior and Health

Marriage, Families, Households and Unions

Migration and Urbanization

Demography of Mental Health

Aging in the United States: Minorities, and Other Vulnerable Populations

WHAT: The Population Association of America’s Annual Meeting WHEN: April 10 – 13, 2018 (All day) WHERE: JW Marriott 110 East 2nd Street Austin, TX 78701

ABOUT: PAA has about 3,000 members reflecting scientific and professional interest in the population field. Members receive Demography, the bi-monthly journal of the Association, and PAA Affairs, the quarterly online newsletter.

The Population Association of America (PAA) is a nonprofit, scientific, professional organization established in 1930 to support the scientific study of the human population. PAA is an organization of professionals from multiple disciplines including demographers, sociologists, economists, public health professionals, and others engaged in research and education in the scientific study of population. Our common purpose is to advance knowledge and understanding of the causes and consequences of population composition, processes, and change. Learn more: http://www.populationassociation.org

