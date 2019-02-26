Log in
The Population Association to Welcome Academic and Government Leaders to Unveil Scientific Research at its Annual Meeting

02/26/2019 | 06:31am EST

The Population Association of America (PAA), a leading non-profit scientific association dedicated to the study of human population change, will release new demographic findings at its Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas on April 10-13, 2019. Over 2,400 scientists and renowned demographers from around the world will unveil new research exploring the most challenging societal issues today. Topics include 2020 Census, the opioid epidemic, international migration, gender, and labor force issues.

“PAA’s Annual Meeting is the largest international meeting unifying and advancing the global study of demography,” said John Casterline, Ph.D., President, PAA. “Scientific findings from the research carried out by demographers have the potential to impact policy, improve communities, and make a positive impact on lives across the globe. We are looking forward to yet another year of powerful discoveries and discussions between researchers, government officials and the international scientific community.”

PAA received 3,786 research submissions, and over the three days, approximately 1,044 research-papers will be delivered through oral presentations and 1,100 research posters will be displayed. Sessions include:

  • Immigration Policy
  • Climate Change and Migration
  • Fertility, Family Planning, Sexual Behavior, and Reproductive Health
  • Gender, Race and Ethnicity
  • Lifestyle, Behavior and Health
  • Marriage, Families, Households and Unions
  • Migration and Urbanization
  • Demography of Mental Health
  • Aging in the United States: Minorities, and Other Vulnerable Populations
     

WHAT:

The Population Association of America’s Annual Meeting
 

WHEN:

April 10 – 13, 2018 (All day)
 

WHERE:

JW Marriott
110 East 2nd Street
Austin, TX 78701
 

CONNECT: To register or learn more, visit http://paa2019.populationassociation.org. Follow PAA on Twitter @PopAssocAmerica and Facebook @PopAssoc

ABOUT: PAA has about 3,000 members reflecting scientific and professional interest in the population field. Members receive Demography, the bi-monthly journal of the Association, and PAA Affairs, the quarterly online newsletter.

About The Population Association of America

The Population Association of America (PAA) is a nonprofit, scientific, professional organization established in 1930 to support the scientific study of the human population. PAA is an organization of professionals from multiple disciplines including demographers, sociologists, economists, public health professionals, and others engaged in research and education in the scientific study of population. Our common purpose is to advance knowledge and understanding of the causes and consequences of population composition, processes, and change. Learn more: http://www.populationassociation.org


