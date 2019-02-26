The Population Association to Welcome Academic and Government Leaders to Unveil Scientific Research at its Annual Meeting

The Population
Association of America (PAA), a leading non-profit scientific
association dedicated to the study of human population change, will
release new demographic findings at its Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas
on April 10-13, 2019. Over 2,400 scientists and renowned demographers
from around the world will unveil new research exploring the most
challenging societal issues today. Topics include 2020 Census, the
opioid epidemic, international migration, gender, and labor force issues.
“PAA’s Annual Meeting is the largest international meeting unifying and
advancing the global study of demography,” said John Casterline,
Ph.D., President, PAA. “Scientific findings from the research
carried out by demographers have the potential to impact policy, improve
communities, and make a positive impact on lives across the globe. We
are looking forward to yet another year of powerful discoveries and
discussions between researchers, government officials and the
international scientific community.”
PAA received 3,786 research submissions, and over the three days,
approximately 1,044 research-papers will be delivered through oral
presentations and 1,100 research posters will be displayed. Sessions
include:
-
Immigration Policy
-
Climate Change and Migration
-
Fertility, Family Planning, Sexual Behavior, and Reproductive Health
-
Gender, Race and Ethnicity
-
Lifestyle, Behavior and Health
-
Marriage, Families, Households and Unions
-
Migration and Urbanization
-
Demography of Mental Health
-
Aging in the United States: Minorities, and Other Vulnerable
Populations
CONNECT: To register or learn more, visit http://paa2019.populationassociation.org.
Follow PAA on Twitter @PopAssocAmerica and Facebook @PopAssoc
ABOUT: PAA has about 3,000 members reflecting scientific and
professional interest in the population field. Members receive Demography,
the bi-monthly journal of the Association, and PAA
Affairs, the quarterly online newsletter.
About The Population Association of America
The Population Association of America (PAA) is a nonprofit, scientific,
professional organization established in 1930 to support the scientific
study of the human population. PAA is an organization of professionals
from multiple disciplines including demographers, sociologists,
economists, public health professionals, and others engaged in
research and education in the scientific study of population. Our common
purpose is to advance knowledge and understanding of the causes and
consequences of population composition, processes, and change. Learn
more: http://www.populationassociation.org
