The Posiflex Group Showcases an Ecosystem of Connected Solution Endpoints with IoT Remote Monitoring at Computex 2019

For the Computex
2019 show, The Posiflex
Group is featuring leading solution technology from the family of brands
as a fully Serviced IoT Ecosystem. Solution end points include:
-
Connected Modular Kiosks, POS Terminals, and Digital Signage solutions
from Posiflex
and KIOSK
Information Systems
-
Smart Medical Displays with gesture controls from Portwell
-
Connected Gaming Solutions with Player Tracking Technology from
Portwell subsidiary, Ganlot
The booth display is based on common field service endpoints represented
in a European Manor Destination Resort setting. Field solutions for an
array of vertical market applications include QSR ordering, cinema
ticketing, fashion retail customer loyalty, interactive signage, hotel /
medical center check-in and bill pay, as well as casino gaming
technology.
This year, in addition to their renowned POS
product suite, Posiflex will be featuring newly introduced Modular
Kiosk platforms (co-designed by KIOSK and Posiflex), which are
configure-to-order standard models available through Global Distribution
Channel. The Modular Kiosks leverage The Posiflex Group’s in-house
supply chain capabilities, including self-sourced computing and
peripherals like scanners, printers, and PCAP displays as well as
optional transaction components common across multiple configurations
and use cases – ultimately, delivering shorter lead times and reduced
cost with longevity support.
Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex notes, “Our brand family portfolio has grown
to include a highly strategic blend of POS,
Kiosk,
and Embedded Computing Technology. This year at Computex, The Group will
proudly feature the addition of a powerful Remote Management System
(RMS).” This robust tool, as showcased in a Command Center, enables
real-time alerting and dashboard management of any smart device within
the Field Edge Network, including kiosks, POS terminals, transaction
peripherals, computers, gateways, and more. This RMS solution adds
actionable IoT insights to realize the best day-to-day network up-time
while reducing field service costs. Mr. Chen adds, “IoT communication
capabilities have profoundly elevated Field Management standards and The
Posiflex Group is very pleased to offer this state-of-the-art RMS tool,
coupled with its versatile Modular Kiosk offerings for the Global
Channel Market.”
Real-time RMS component-level alerting puts actions in motion that
prevent costly down-time. Acting on routine alerts (low-paper printer
sensor / bill acceptor capacity limit sensor) stimulate daily
maintenance actions that prevent outages from happening in the first
place. IoT component and sensor alert monitoring provide real-time
automated insights organizing Service Personnel to resolve preventative
maintenance issues - while enabling customer-facing associates to focus
on more pressing and profitable sales demands.
Within the Group, KIOSK Information Systems has a strong track record of
providing comprehensive Field Managed Services (FMS) to an elite fleet
of high-volume and mission-critical clients. This service bundle
consists of:
-
Remote Management System, paired with:
-
Turnkey Managed Services, with knowledgeable Information Technology
professionals to perform proactive remote monitoring and remediation.
-
Partner-enabled Global Field Services, including Site Survey and
Installation, Advanced Exchange Warranty and Field Service deployment.
KIOSK will champion the gradual global implementation of the FMS model,
adding IoT and Managed Service insights across Posiflex Group’s regional
service capabilities.
To learn more, please join the Team at:
Exhibition Hall: 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall Two
Booth Number: R0314
About Posiflex Group:
Posiflex
has designed and manufactured world-class POS solutions for more
than 30 years. Since 2016, the company has acquired KIOSK and Portwell,
further expanding into self-service and embedded PC offerings. The
global Posiflex group is in place to provide world-class B2B Serviced
IoT solutions.
