The Posiflex Group Showcases an Ecosystem of Connected Solution Endpoints with IoT Remote Monitoring at Computex 2019

05/23/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

For the Computex 2019 show, The Posiflex Group is featuring leading solution technology from the family of brands as a fully Serviced IoT Ecosystem. Solution end points include:

  • Connected Modular Kiosks, POS Terminals, and Digital Signage solutions from Posiflex and KIOSK Information Systems
  • Smart Medical Displays with gesture controls from Portwell
  • Connected Gaming Solutions with Player Tracking Technology from Portwell subsidiary, Ganlot

The booth display is based on common field service endpoints represented in a European Manor Destination Resort setting. Field solutions for an array of vertical market applications include QSR ordering, cinema ticketing, fashion retail customer loyalty, interactive signage, hotel / medical center check-in and bill pay, as well as casino gaming technology.

This year, in addition to their renowned POS product suite, Posiflex will be featuring newly introduced Modular Kiosk platforms (co-designed by KIOSK and Posiflex), which are configure-to-order standard models available through Global Distribution Channel. The Modular Kiosks leverage The Posiflex Group’s in-house supply chain capabilities, including self-sourced computing and peripherals like scanners, printers, and PCAP displays as well as optional transaction components common across multiple configurations and use cases – ultimately, delivering shorter lead times and reduced cost with longevity support.

Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex notes, “Our brand family portfolio has grown to include a highly strategic blend of POS, Kiosk, and Embedded Computing Technology. This year at Computex, The Group will proudly feature the addition of a powerful Remote Management System (RMS).” This robust tool, as showcased in a Command Center, enables real-time alerting and dashboard management of any smart device within the Field Edge Network, including kiosks, POS terminals, transaction peripherals, computers, gateways, and more. This RMS solution adds actionable IoT insights to realize the best day-to-day network up-time while reducing field service costs. Mr. Chen adds, “IoT communication capabilities have profoundly elevated Field Management standards and The Posiflex Group is very pleased to offer this state-of-the-art RMS tool, coupled with its versatile Modular Kiosk offerings for the Global Channel Market.”

Real-time RMS component-level alerting puts actions in motion that prevent costly down-time. Acting on routine alerts (low-paper printer sensor / bill acceptor capacity limit sensor) stimulate daily maintenance actions that prevent outages from happening in the first place. IoT component and sensor alert monitoring provide real-time automated insights organizing Service Personnel to resolve preventative maintenance issues - while enabling customer-facing associates to focus on more pressing and profitable sales demands.

Within the Group, KIOSK Information Systems has a strong track record of providing comprehensive Field Managed Services (FMS) to an elite fleet of high-volume and mission-critical clients. This service bundle consists of:

  • Remote Management System, paired with:
  • Turnkey Managed Services, with knowledgeable Information Technology professionals to perform proactive remote monitoring and remediation.
  • Partner-enabled Global Field Services, including Site Survey and Installation, Advanced Exchange Warranty and Field Service deployment.

KIOSK will champion the gradual global implementation of the FMS model, adding IoT and Managed Service insights across Posiflex Group’s regional service capabilities.

To learn more, please join the Team at:

Exhibition Hall: 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall Two

Booth Number: R0314

About Posiflex Group:

Posiflex has designed and manufactured world-class POS solutions for more than 30 years. Since 2016, the company has acquired KIOSK and Portwell, further expanding into self-service and embedded PC offerings. The global Posiflex group is in place to provide world-class B2B Serviced IoT solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
