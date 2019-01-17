Log in
The Power of Identity²: Delivering End-to-End Identity for Today's Modern Heterogeneous Enterprise

01/17/2019 | 10:19am EST

Organizations are struggling with the same dilemma: How to unify, manage, and automate identity access, security and governance across a sprawling hybrid IT environment.

IT has never been more complex. With a mix of on-premises, cloud, and hybrid applications accessed by employees, partners, contractors, and suppliers - Providing easy yet secure user access and governance poses a major challenge, especially in highly regulated industries.

See how the combination of Okta, the leader in identity access management, and SailPoint, the leader in identity governance, provides enterprise organizations an end to end, best-in-class, integrated identity governance and access management solution. Together, we enable a secure and compliant digital transformation journey, providing the convenience of unified access and single sign-on with the needed control of identity governance.

Check out the following new solutions video and in just two minutes, learn why some of the world's leading organizations are turning to this integrated identity solution to mitigate the risk of a security breach, ensure compliance and automatically enable today's modern workforce.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 15:18:05 UTC
