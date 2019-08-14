Log in
The Predictive Index : Named to the Inc. 5000—Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

08/14/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

For the Second Time, The Predictive Index Joins the Ranks of the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 116%

Inc. magazine today revealed that The Predictive Index—the leader in talent optimization—is No. 3163 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005590/en/

For the Second Time, The Predictive Index Joins the Ranks of the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 116% (Graphic: Business Wire)



"It's exciting for PI to once again join the ranks of the nation's fastest-growing companies that drove $238 billion in 2018 revenue and over 1.2 million jobs for the U.S. economy," said CEO of The Predictive Index Mike Zani. "It's also humbling to see so many of our customers make the list—a true testament to the power of talent optimization driving maximum business results."

According to the Annual CEO Benchmarking Report, nearly 70% of CEOs report needing help with talent strategy and roughly 64% report employee-related costs contribute to at least half of their overall costs. Given that people are many organizations’ most valuable asset, The Predictive Index—among others on the Inc. 5000—leverage talent optimization to align their people strategy with their business strategy to achieve maximum results. By using people data to intentionally design winning teams and culture, hire purposefully, and inspire their people to peak engagement and productivity, the Predictive Index achieved triple-digit growth.

To learn more from top talent optimizers like Moneyball creator Billy Beane, author of The 5-Second Rule Mel Robbins, and successful companies—including The Boston Beer Company, Bose, Lessonly, Drift, Hubspot, and more—join 800+ business leaders and HR strategists Nov 20-22 in Boston for the OPTIMA conference.

About The Predictive Index

The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. Sixty years of proven science, software, and a robust curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 7,000 clients use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 142+ countries. Learn more at http://www.predictiveindex.com/.


