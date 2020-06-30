Log in
The Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts, First Quarter, 2020.

06/30/2020 | 02:19am EDT

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Press Report

Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts

(First Quarter 2020)

June, 2020

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (First Quarter 2020)

PAGE NUMBERS OF ENGLISH TEXT ARE PRINTED IN SQUARE BRACKETS. TABLES ARE PRINTED IN THE ARABIC ORDER (FROM RIGHT TO LEFT)

This document is prepared in accordance with the standard procedures stated in the Code of Practice for Palestine Official Statistics 2006

©June, 2020.

All rights reserved.

Citation:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 2020. Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (First Quarter 2020). Ramallah - Palestine.

All correspondence should be directed to:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P. O. Box 1647, Ramallah - Palestine.

Tel: (970/972) 2 2982700

Fax: (970/972) 2 2982710 Toll Free:1800300300 E-Mail :diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Website:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (First Quarter 2020)

Subject

Page

Main Results

[7]

Terms and Indicators

[9]

Tables

13

Table of Contents

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (First Quarter 2020)

Important Notes

  • Statistics presented at constant prices, using 2015 as the base year.

  • Data related to the first quarter of 2020 are flash estimates, and it is preliminary and will be revised based on the available short-term indicators, taking into consideration that the final version of the Quarterly National Accounts will be issued after finalizing the Annual National Accounts. The under-coverage of exports and imports data was estimated based on the balancing procedure for the Supply and Use sides of the economy.

  • Data related to Government (education, human health and social work activities, public administration and defense) were valued using Accrual Bases based on the recommendations of the System of National Accounts 2008. Wages and salaries were obtained from the monthly report of the Ministry of Finance to estimate government activities.

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (First Quarter 2020)

Main Results1

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices decreased by 4.6% in the West Bank and 6.1% in Gaza Strip during the 1st quarter 2020 compared to the 4th quarter 2019

Estimates at constant prices showed a decrease of 4.9% in Palestine during the 1st quarter 2020 compared to the 4th quarter 2019 at constant prices, (mainly in Agriculture and fishing by 9%, Mining, Manufacturing, Electricity and Water 9%, Construction 21%, Information and Communication 5%, Public Administration and Defense by 6%).

On the other hand, it showed a decrease of 3.4% in GDP in Palestine during the 1st quarter 2020 compared to the 1st quarter 2019 which excludes the seasonal effect, meanwhile the base year is 2015. GDP for the 1st quarter 2020 at constant prices was USD 3,150 million for the West Bank and USD 670 million for Gaza Strip.

It worth mentioning that at this quarter the emergency plan was announced in the West Bank as of March 5th 2020. This emergency started when Bethlehem Governorate recorded the first infection cases of Covid-19 virus, and followed by the government decree that restricts the movement between governorates and cities on March 22nd 2020.

Decrease in Gross Domestic Product Per Capita

GDP per Capita for Palestine at constant prices was USD 802 during the 1st quarter 2020, it showed a decrease of 6% compared to the 4th quarter 2019. As for the West Bank it was USD 1,151 at constant prices during the 1st quarter 2020, it showed a decrease by 5% during the 1st quarter 2020 compared to the 4th quarter 2019, while for Gaza Strip it was USD 331 during the 1st quarter 2020, and it showed a decrease by 7% during the 1st quarter 2020 compared to the 4th quarter 2019.

GDP by quarter in Palestine at Constant Prices, 2016-2020

7,000

6,000 5,000

MillionUSD

3,775 4,000

3,820

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2016

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019

Q1 2020

1 The data excluded those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967

[7]

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:18:08 UTC
