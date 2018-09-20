The Prescott Companies Hosts Board Member Training Event

Carlsbad, CA, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies (TPC), an Associa company, recently hosted a board member training event at their corporate office in Carlsbad, CA.



Steven Tinnelly, Esq., of the Tinnelly Law Group, presented to more than 15 board members on several important industry topics, including:





Common Interest Developments (CID)

Importance of governing documents

Setting policy, rules and regulations

Board member fiduciary responsibilities

“The Prescott Companies is dedicated to the continued education of our board members and residents,” stated Jessica Williams, The Prescott Companies branch vice president. “It is important to offer updates on important industry information so our community leaders can make informed decisions on how to best manage their neighborhoods.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley S Cantwell 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com