The President of the European Council and the European Commissioner for Justice are engaged in a vendetta against Hungary

04/21/2020 | 07:28am EDT

'President of the European Council Charles Michel and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders are engaged in a vendetta against Hungary because of migration', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Mr. Szijjártó explained that the government of former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, of which Reynders was also a member, fell from power because it voted in favour of the UN Global Compact for Migration, of which Hungary was the loudest opponent.

'We drew Europe's attention to what the United Nations was in fact preparing to do at the end of 2018. The Belgian coalition government split up because its parties were unable to agree on a joint standpoint with relation to the migration compact', the Hungarian Foreign Minister highlighted.

'This fall from power has been frustrating Charles Michel and Didier Reynders ever since, and their attack on Hungary is therefore driven by personal motivations and is based on frustration', he stated.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade / MTI)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:27:01 UTC
