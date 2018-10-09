The Press Conference for the 2018 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo was Held in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Conference for the 2018 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo, organized by Guangzhou Municipal Government, Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China and IDG China, was held in Guangzhou on September 28, 2018. Present at the conference were Tian Ye, Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China; Huang Jin, Deputy Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China; Zhang Jianhua, Deputy Secretary General of the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government; Yang Zhuoxing, Vice President of the Guangdong Radio and Television; Lin Yanfen, Deputy Director of the Administration of Sports of Guangzhou Municipality; Jennifer Xu, President of International Data Group (IDG) Asia; Zhu Dongfang, Vice President of IDG Asia; Zhang Li, Vice President of International Data Group (IDG) China; as well as representatives from some units directly under the General Administration of Sport of China; representatives from nearly 30 administrations of sports and tourism administrations at the provincial and municipal levels across China; representatives from the US, Australia, Thailand and other countries; and representatives of Chinese and international enterprises. The Press Conference was moderated by Huang Jin, Deputy Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China.

The 2018 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo organized by IDG China will take place at the Poly World Trade Center in Guangzhou from December 11 to 13, 2018. With a focus on national strategies from an international perspective, themed "NEW ERA, NEW SPORTS, NEW LIFE, GO IGNITE!", the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo strives for all-round international, professional, market-oriented and high-end platform for the display and exchange and integrated development of sports culture and sports industry in compliance with high standards, high quality and high level.

Building a world-class sports culture & sports tourism brand event with a focus on new era

Tian Ye, Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, said at the press conference that 2018 represents a crucial year for the sports system to further act and drive the reform and development of the sports undertakings. As the socialism with Chinese characteristics enters a new era, new development requirements have been put forward for competitive sports, mass sports, sports industry, sports culture, and sports diplomacy in all aspects. Under the guidance of the new era and new ideas and in alignment with the overall situation of the reform and development of sports undertakings, this year's China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo turns out further reform and innovation by cooperating with an enterprise - IDG, an international professional exhibition company - for the first time, with an aim to showcase the new look of the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo in a new guise.

Centering on new era and new requirements, this year's China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo fully demonstrate the rich connotation of sports, and build new platforms for cross-border integration and development of "Sports+". Focusing on new life and new needs, they adhere to the people-centered concept of running an exhibition to meet the growing new expectations of the people for good life. Eyeing new sports and new development, they strive to create international platforms for Chinese and foreign sports culture exchanges and mutual learning, industrial cooperation and resource connection. According to Tian Ye, the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China hopes to leverage its advantages and characteristics in sports history and culture research, sports and cultural activities promotion, large-scale sports exhibition planning and implementation, sports film and television creation guidance and other aspects, work together with all walks of life to build well-known and influential "sports culture IP" and world sports culture and sports tourism events in combination with relics and archives from the Chinese Sports Museum and other high-quality sports resources, promote the integration of sports, culture, tourism and other fields, help the construction of a sports power, and facilitate international sports cultural exchanges, driving sports to play a greater role in the construction of a community of shared future for mankind.

Creating New Opportunities to Help Build Guangzhou into a National Central City and Guangdong into a Sports Powerhouse

As an international metropolis, Guangzhou is an international business center at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up, and is also a hub city along the "Belt and Road" as well as the core city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Pan Pearl River Delta Economic Zone. At the same time, Guangzhou is also famous for tourism and culture with extensive cultural connotations and tourism development foundation. Since the 16th Asian Games held in 2010, Guangzhou's sports industry has achieved fruitful results in mass sports, competitive sports, sports industry and others and seen many well-known sports labels, all of which are benefited from the leading and nourishing of sports culture.

During the conference, Zhang Jianhua, Deputy Secretary General of the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, spoke about the new achievements the city has made in sport: At present, Guangzhou is taking practical measures to advance the construction of a national central city. Guangzhou serving as the host of the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo will definitely have a positive impact on Guangzhou's sports industry and economic and social development. The China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo in Guangzhou, a historical and cultural city and a millennial city of commerce, will surely scale new heights, and become platforms for mutual benefit, cooperation and exchange, and win-win development, comprehensively promoting the development of sports, culture and tourism industry to a new level.

The China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo have received extensive attention and support of numerous media outlets. In his speech, Yang Zhuoxing, Deputy President of the Guangdong Radio and Television, said that Guangdong is the most prosperous province for professional sports and mass sports in China, where football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and other sports also see a higher level. The unique educational function of the sports programs aired on the station has played a good role in promoting sportsmanship and cultivating urban culture. With rich experience in all-media services such as competitions and events, Guangdong Radio and Television will ramp up its efforts to support and promote the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo to create a positive sports culture atmosphere and help drive the building of Guangdong into a sports powerhouse and Guangzhou into a famous international sports city.

Promoting new upgrades to build an international, professional, and market-oriented industry development platform

At the press conference, Zhang Li, Vice President of IDG China, gave a detailed introduction to the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo of this year. According to Zhang, under the theme of "NEW ERA, NEW SPORTS, NEW LIFE, GO IGNITE!", the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo feature four core sections including exhibition, conference, activities and business matchmaking, and invite domestic and foreign government leaders, authoritative experts, corporate executives and investment organizations, media, entrepreneurs and distributors to participate, with a total exhibition area of 40,000 square meters and more than 400 exhibiting brands, and 160,000 estimated visits.

This year's event features six theme exhibition areas, namely, sports culture themed zone, sports culture tourism creative zone, sports technology and great health zone, international sports organization zone, sports brands zone, sports culture tourism zone. It aims to highlight the new development of Chinese sports culture, proceed with confidence in culture, carry forward the Chinese sportsmanship, and tell the story of Chinese sports. Also, it aims to highlight sports and creative ideas, sports technology innovation, show the latest development trend of the sports industry. And it highlights the cultural roots of sports brand culture, regional sports culture, winter sports culture, etc.

The top ten parallel forums led by the China International Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Conference will bring together top-level industry professionals from sports, tourism, education and other industries all over the world to discuss the hot topics around Museum Operation, Sports Technology Innovation, Global Sports Think Tank, Winter Sports, Sports Talents Development, ECO sports events, Olympic City Development, Theme Park, and Sports Tourism VC Investment, and promote relevant industries in international resource connection.

There are more than ten kinds of supporting activities in the exhibition provided at the same time, including "Accreditation of sports tourism projects", "Mind sports games", "E-sports Games", "Series of activities for spokesman of the Expo", "Collection of Mascots for the Expo", "Recruitment of Volunteers for the Expo", "Star Friendly Match", "Freestyle Football Performance", "Traditional Sports Culture Performance", "RV Experience", with an aim to show the charm of sports culture and sports tourism.

According to Zhang Li, this year's exhibition has been comprehensively upgraded on previous editions, featuring an improved level of internationalization, specialization and marketization. During the exhibition, a private meeting of international sports think tanks will be held, with senior experts and scholars from the international sports industry invited to offer suggestions for the development of China's sports culture and tourism industry. In the Olympic City Development Forum, the mayors of cities where Olympic Games have been held will be invited to share the impact of sports in the post-Olympic era on urban development. The China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2018 will strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the countries along "the Belt and Road" in sports culture and sports tourism.

The 2018 China Sports Culture Expo is organized by the General Administration of Sport of China, in collaboration with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC); the China Sports Tourism Expo is organized by the All-China Sports Federation, the COC and the Chinese Tourism Association. The China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo will be produced by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, IDG and IDG Sports.

