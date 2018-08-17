The Prevent Cancer Foundation awards $300,000 in community grants

Alexandria, Va., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its community grants program, the Prevent Cancer Foundation® is proud to support 12 projects focused on increasing cancer prevention and early detection in communities across the U.S., from Los Angeles to Midlothian, Virginia. The projects were selected through a competitive grants process, and each program will receive a one-year, $25,000 grant.

The projects focus on a diversity of education and screening goals for breast, liver, lung, colorectal and cervical cancers, as well as HPV vaccination and hepatitis testing to prevent cancers linked to these viruses. These projects will have a direct impact on underserved populations in both urban and rural locations, many of whom lack access to cancer prevention and early detection services.

Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in community grants, in 31 states, as well as in American Samoa and to the Washoe Tribe.

These are the Foundation’s 2018 community grant recipients:

Asian Health Coalition in Chicago, Illinois, will develop a collaborative resource guide for their existing web portal to link uninsured patients who had positive fecal tests for colorectal cancer with donated colonoscopy appointments. The project will utilize the new toolkit and website to expedite necessary follow-up screening. Together with related training materials for community health center and hospital staff, the Coalition expects this project to increase rates of early detection of colorectal cancer and reduce health disparities.



Hepatitis B Foundation aims to reduce rates of liver cancer in African immigrant and refugee communities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by offering 150 free hepatitis B and C screenings. Those who test positive will be offered navigation services to link them to necessary medical care and treatment. Culturally competent, language-appropriate education will be a key component in their effort to improve awareness of the link between hepatitis B and C and liver cancer.



Hitting Cancer Below The Belt in Midlothian, Virginia, will offer inexpensive in-home fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) to medically underserved populations. The program plans to provide FIT tests to 1,000 individuals and offer in-person education to 5,000 individuals. Those who have positive FIT tests will receive financial support to cover additional screening costs. The project plans to reach nearly 200,000 households through a #cancerhatesthat television media campaign focused on colorectal cancer.

Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition’s project will provide hepatitis C testing and prevention education to 400 people with histories of injection drug use in rural and semi-rural communities in Iowa. Those who screen positive will be navigated to necessary follow-up health care. The project aims to reduce rates of hepatitis C transmission and prevent liver cancer.

McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation will provide lung cancer screenings for 400 patients and education about lung cancer prevention for 1,350 community members across 22 rural counties of Michigan. The program expects a 33 percent increase in lung cancer screenings for high-risk patients and a 50 percent enrollment increase in smoking cessation programs.

Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. will utilize bilingual community health workers to increase screening rates for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers among residents in rural northwest Michigan. Screening services and follow-up care are provided at health centers and partner organizations. The program aims to provide 100 cervical cancer screenings, 50 breast cancer screenings and 100 colorectal cancer screenings, along with 200 HPV vaccinations.

OhioHealth Foundation will focus on providing HPV vaccinations to 100 high-risk women under the age of 26 in central Ohio, including victims of sex trafficking. One-on-one patient education and group education classes will also be provided. A mobile health clinic will bring health care services to target neighborhoods to increase access to HPV vaccines. In addition, the film Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic will be shown in various central Ohio locations to raise awareness of the link between HPV and cancer.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will provide cervical cancer screening and prevention services to low-income, uninsured and undocumented Latina women in 21 health centers in Milwaukee, as well as in southeast and central Wisconsin. The health centers will provide about 6,500 Pap tests, 2,900 HPV tests, 120 HPV vaccines, 450 colposcopies and 100 referrals for women needing follow-up diagnoses or treatment.

Spectrum Health Foundation in Grand Rapids, Michigan, plans to increase access to breast care services in West Michigan for African-American, Hispanic and rural residents who are uninsured or under insured and do not qualify for the state breast and cervical program. The project will use grant funds to provide an estimated 48 mammograms and 100 tomosyntheses (3D breast cancer screenings) and at least 20 outreach events. Participants will be provided with comprehensive follow-up services and culturally competent education.

St. Vincent Foundation’s Liver Cancer Prevention project in Los Angeles, California, will expand their existing program, which provides chronic hepatitis B education, screening, consultation and prevention services to an underserved Asian-American population. Two to four times a month, language-appropriate outreach events will be conducted. Those who screen positive for chronic hepatitis B will receive liver cancer screening, as well as support through phone consultations and educational sessions. Liver cancer education brochures will be provided to 3,000 at-risk community members.

The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque will expand their Breast Health Pláticas project to offer breast health education classes to at least 300 Hispanic women/Latinas in three additional counties. Working with 38 community partners, the project aims to provide education and navigation services to reduce barriers to screening and conduct follow-up with participants. The project aims to increase breast cancer knowledge by 80 percent among participants.

University of Southern California – Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles aims to provide lung cancer education and screening and smoking cessation services to the surrounding Korean American community. Working with community partners, the project will provide tailored education to 300 people and lung cancer screening at no cost to 100 at-risk eligible individuals. Participants will receive comprehensive navigation services for any necessary follow-up care and treatment.

